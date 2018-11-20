Prescott Valley Tribune

Did you or a family member work at the Iron King Mine? 1 day, 22 hours
Valley of Lights a wonder to behold and a family favorite 1 day, 22 hours
Did you know … the U.S. flag is 240 years old? 1 day, 22 hours
HUSD Teacher of the Month: Anastasia Brantley 1 day, 22 hours
HUSD Student of the Week: Kaleb Bennion 1 day, 22 hours
Obituary Notice: Paul N. Sass 1 day, 22 hours
Did you or a family member work at the Iron King Mine?
Doctoral student looking for miners to interview
A University of Arizona doctoral candidate is all ears when it comes to two Arizona Superfund sites — one in Tucson and one in Dewey-Humboldt.
Valley of Lights a wonder to behold and a family favorite
Drive or stroll
Roasted turkey is but one tradition followed on Thanksgiving Day. The opening night of Valley of Lights in Prescott Valley is another.
Did you know … the U.S. flag is 240 years old?
Lisa Leo’s sixth-grade students were visited by members of the Yavapai Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution this past week, and learned quite a few facts about the flag to which they pledge their allegiance every morning.
HUSD Teacher of the Month: Anastasia Brantley
Lake Valley Elementary School is honored and proud to recognize Anastasia Brantley, K-3 SPED Co-teacher, as the November HUSD Teacher of the Month.
HUSD Student of the Week: Kaleb Bennion
Congratulations to Kaleb Bennion from Liberty Traditional School for being the Humboldt Unified School District’s Student of the Week.
Obituary Notice: Paul N. Sass
Paul N. Sass, born Sept. 11, 1929, in Turner, Michigan, died Nov. 12, 2018, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Obituary Notice: Patricia June Jackson
Patricia June Jackson, 85, passed away Nov. 13, 2018, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona.
Prescott Valley in brief: Nov. 21, 2018
Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Joe McCamish helps load donated turkeys into the Yavapai Food Bank trailer Monday, Nov. 19, during the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Flying High Turkey Drive at the Prescott Valley Fry’s Food and Drug store. In a short period of time, generous donors had dropped off about 40 turkeys and many bags of potatoes and other food items for families in need. (Sue Tone/Tribune)
PVPD plans Youth Academy in January
The Prescott Valley Police Department is planning its inaugural 2019 Youth Academy, “A Peek behind the Curtain,” to be held from Wednesday, Jan. 2, to Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Police Department.
Editorial: Take action against local fentanyl dealers
Enough is enough. In recent months our community has buried young people and taken others to the hospital with uncertain futures because there are dealers in this community selling disguised and deadly fentanyl-laced pills and other street drugs to our children.
Talk of the Town: Here’s why we oppose a multi-family rezone at Pronghorn Ranch
Imagine you moved to your dream home, thinking that the town’s plan for the front door of your neighborhood was reasonable—only to learn it may be changed in a most unwelcome way.
Cordes Corridor Briefs: Nov. 21, 2018
Tuesday Planners are back. Each Tuesday at 10 a.m. the planners will meet at the Com-munity Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, to plan for events, such as Cookies with Santa. All are welcome and volunteers are needed.
Done deal: Town Council approves Skoog Boulevard name change
Final plan for Marketplace Village passes, as well as 2 percent raise for employees
A week ago, the Prescott Valley Town Council looked at renaming Civic Circle to Skoog Boulevard. On Thursday, Nov. 15, with the full support and agreement of council, it became official.
Dewey-Humboldt residents could pay for signs on private roads
Private roads in Dewey-Humboldt don’t all have road signs, making it difficult at times for emergency responders to know which way to drive.
Angel Accounts help HUSD students handle meal debts
’Tis the season when many look to create better circumstances for those in need.
Editorial Cartoon (B): Nov. 21, 2018
Editorial Cartoon (B): Nov. 21, 2018
Editorial Cartoon (A): Nov. 21, 2018
Editorial Cartoon (A): Nov. 21, 2018
Letter: Republicans go back to work
The results of the mid-term elections have defined the differences between Democrats and Republicans.
Letter: A change is needed
With the recent California killings, some blame guns. Some blame the police, PET (Psychiatric Emergency Team), or the military.
Letter: Thanks veggie much
While President Trump is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a non-violent Thanksgiving observance.
Corridor Calendar: Week of Nov. 14, 2018
CORDES LAKES Tuesday Planners are back. Each Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. the planners will meet at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes.
Memorial set for late Dewey-Humboldt miner, historical tour guide, author
Kevin Leonard — June 5, 1947-Sept. 12, 2018
A memorial service for longtime Dewey-Humboldt resident and past-president of the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Kevin Leonard who died Sept. 12, 2018, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Cherry Creek Ranch, 938 S. Foothill Drive (Highway 169 and Foothill Drive), Dewey.
Williams: The end of things
I didn’t realize it at the time, but I began wishing my life away at an early age.
HUSD Student of the Week: Zarianna
Congratulations to Zarianna for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week. Zarianna is a sixth-grade student at Lake Valley Elementary.
Should Civic Circle become Skoog Boulevard?
Decision expected at Thursday meeting
Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, to consider changing the name of Civic Circle to Skoog Boulevard to honor retiring Mayor Harvey Skoog.
Previous Next
- Police: 19-year-old PV men died of accidental overdose involving fentanyl
- Gunner Bundrick’s family releases heartfelt statement about 19-year-old’s death
- 1 wallaby dies, 1 injured in Heritage Park Zoo fire
- Fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 69
- Identity released of man killed in motorcycle accident Friday
- Fatal accident on Highway 69
- Small car smashes into produce truck on Highway 69
- Courier Editorial: Take action against local fentanyl dealers
- Dunkin' Donuts breaks ground in Prescott Valley
- Distracted driver collides with truck on Highway 69
- Why are flags at half-staff today thru Oct. 31, 2018
- Gunner Bundrick’s family releases heartfelt statement about 19-year-old’s death
- Prescott Valley police find two 19-year-old males dead inside home
- Police: 19-year-old PV men died of accidental overdose involving fentanyl
- Fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 69
- Need2Know: 2nd layoff at RESA; Circle K nearly complete; Whiskey Row building sells; Rickety Cricket now full-fledged bar; Christmas Store opens in PV
- Two young men found dead in Prescott Valley home Saturday identified
- No place to go: 100 Glassford Hill pronghorn facing death in 5-10 years
- 2018 General Election results, updated
- Fatal accident on Highway 69