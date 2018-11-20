Prescott Valley Tribune

Did you or a family member work at the Iron King Mine? Doctoral student looking for miners to interview A University of Arizona doctoral candidate is all ears when it comes to two Arizona Superfund sites — one in Tucson and one in Dewey-Humboldt.

Valley of Lights a wonder to behold and a family favorite Drive or stroll Roasted turkey is but one tradition followed on Thanksgiving Day. The opening night of Valley of Lights in Prescott Valley is another.

Did you know … the U.S. flag is 240 years old? Lisa Leo’s sixth-grade students were visited by members of the Yavapai Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution this past week, and learned quite a few facts about the flag to which they pledge their allegiance every morning.

HUSD Teacher of the Month: Anastasia Brantley Lake Valley Elementary School is honored and proud to recognize Anastasia Brantley, K-3 SPED Co-teacher, as the November HUSD Teacher of the Month.

HUSD Student of the Week: Kaleb Bennion Congratulations to Kaleb Bennion from Liberty Traditional School for being the Humboldt Unified School District’s Student of the Week.

Obituary Notice: Patricia June Jackson Patricia June Jackson, 85, passed away Nov. 13, 2018, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona.

Prescott Valley in brief: Nov. 21, 2018 Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Joe McCamish helps load donated turkeys into the Yavapai Food Bank trailer Monday, Nov. 19, during the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Flying High Turkey Drive at the Prescott Valley Fry’s Food and Drug store. In a short period of time, generous donors had dropped off about 40 turkeys and many bags of potatoes and other food items for families in need. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

PVPD plans Youth Academy in January The Prescott Valley Police Department is planning its inaugural 2019 Youth Academy, “A Peek behind the Curtain,” to be held from Wednesday, Jan. 2, to Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Police Department.

Editorial: Take action against local fentanyl dealers Enough is enough. In recent months our community has buried young people and taken others to the hospital with uncertain futures because there are dealers in this community selling disguised and deadly fentanyl-laced pills and other street drugs to our children.

Talk of the Town: Here’s why we oppose a multi-family rezone at Pronghorn Ranch Imagine you moved to your dream home, thinking that the town’s plan for the front door of your neighborhood was reasonable—only to learn it may be changed in a most unwelcome way.

Cordes Corridor Briefs: Nov. 21, 2018 Tuesday Planners are back. Each Tuesday at 10 a.m. the planners will meet at the Com-munity Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, to plan for events, such as Cookies with Santa. All are welcome and volunteers are needed.

Done deal: Town Council approves Skoog Boulevard name change Final plan for Marketplace Village passes, as well as 2 percent raise for employees A week ago, the Prescott Valley Town Council looked at renaming Civic Circle to Skoog Boulevard. On Thursday, Nov. 15, with the full support and agreement of council, it became official.

Dewey-Humboldt residents could pay for signs on private roads Private roads in Dewey-Humboldt don’t all have road signs, making it difficult at times for emergency responders to know which way to drive.

Angel Accounts help HUSD students handle meal debts ’Tis the season when many look to create better circumstances for those in need.

Letter: Republicans go back to work The results of the mid-term elections have defined the differences between Democrats and Republicans.

Letter: A change is needed With the recent California killings, some blame guns. Some blame the police, PET (Psychiatric Emergency Team), or the military.

Letter: Thanks veggie much While President Trump is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a non-violent Thanksgiving observance.

Memorial set for late Dewey-Humboldt miner, historical tour guide, author Kevin Leonard — June 5, 1947-Sept. 12, 2018 A memorial service for longtime Dewey-Humboldt resident and past-president of the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Kevin Leonard who died Sept. 12, 2018, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Cherry Creek Ranch, 938 S. Foothill Drive (Highway 169 and Foothill Drive), Dewey.

Williams: The end of things I didn’t realize it at the time, but I began wishing my life away at an early age.

HUSD Student of the Week: Zarianna Congratulations to Zarianna for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week. Zarianna is a sixth-grade student at Lake Valley Elementary.