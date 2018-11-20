Chino Valley Review
Chino Valley boys basketball operating on clean slate

Prep Boys Basketball

Looking back at the 2017-18 season, in which the Chino Valley boys basketball team went 6-12, it was OK, but it was his first year as head coach, Ravi Shetty said.

Cougar girls’ basketball working on team chemistry

Prep Girls Basketball

Last year season was pretty rough, but work is ongoing to fix the problems for the upcoming 2018-19 season, said Chino Valley girls basketball head coach Catherine Metz.

Council passes distracted driving ordinance

Goes into effect at the beginning of 2019

The Town of Chino Valley has joined Yavapai County and the City of Prescott in passing a distracted driving ordinance at its Tuesday, Nov. 13, meeting, according to a news release from Chino Valley Information Officer Matt Santos.

A Thanksgiving to those who need it

All worth it to see relief on their faces, assistant director says

Every year, the Paulden Food Bank gives away Thanksgiving dinner boxes, and did so again Thursday, Nov. 15.

Town approves $20,000 transfer to complete Memory Park project

Money for previously approved playground equipment, ramada donated

The Chino Valley Town Council unanimously approved an extra $20,000 from its contingency fund to finish the Memory Park Expansion Project at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The facts on service dogs

Only service animals are covered under ADA, says Yavapai College canine professor

A service dog is a lot more than a well-behaved animal; they have to be able to unflappably approach a number of situations, according to Andy Lloyd, instructor for the Canine Program at the Yavapai College’s Agribusiness & Science Technology Center.

Cooking with Diane: Orange-Date-Nut Bread

This is an old recipe I got from an elderly lady who used to live in our apartment complex.

CVUSD student of the week: Aexandria Smith-McCarthy

Alexandria Smith-McCarthy is a fantastic student and friend to others.

Chino Valley in Brief

A Thanksgiving eve worship service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533.

Editorial: Take action against local fentanyl dealers

Enough is enough. In recent months our community has buried young people and taken others to the hospital with uncertain futures because there are dealers in this community selling disguised and deadly fentanyl-laced pills and other street drugs to our children.

Editorial Cartoon (B): Nov. 21, 2018

Editorial Cartoon (B): Nov. 21, 2018

Editorial Cartoon (A): Nov. 21, 2018

Editorial Cartoon (A): Nov. 21, 2018

Williams: Help Chino Valley celebrate its 50th anniversary party

When you turned 50 years of age, you may not have made a big deal out of it. But that’s not the case with Chino Valley.

Letter: Republicans go back to work

The results of the mid-term elections have defined the differences between Democrats and Republicans.

Letter: A change is needed

With the recent California killings, some blame guns. Some blame the police, PET (Psychiatric Emergency Team), or the military.

Letter: Thanks veggie much

While President Trump is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a non-violent Thanksgiving observance.

Obituary Notice: Jet De Castro

Jet De Castro, 69, born Dec. 8, 1948, in Manila, Philippines, passed away Nov. 2, 2018, in Ash Fork, Arizona.

Councilman Best talks 50th anniversary

Planning committee looking for people to get involved in preparing for events

The town is in the throes of planning for its 50th anniversary celebration, set to begin in the latter half of 2019, said Councilman Mike Best at a recent Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Networking Luncheon.

Throw it away at free dump days

Chino Valley plans two-day community clean-up this weekend

Chino Valley residents can get rid of that excess trash at the town’s two-day long Community Clean Up and Free Dump days this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17.

Planning and Zoning panel tables controversial change

Residents voice concerns on possible future uses for land if rezoning goes through

The Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Committee tabled a couple of controversial rezoning requests at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 6.

