Famed economist blames Walmart, not inflation, for high prices

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City leases spaces to help ease parking situation at new Prescott City Hall Motorists urged to use caution as winter weather looms in Prescott Governor approves legislation allowing sales of homemade food End of Prescott mayoral recall effort celebrated by speakers at City Council meeting Prescott VA’s National Vietnam Veterans Day service a standing-room-only affair Need2Know: Edison Marketplace opens in Prescott; Nellie’s BBQ cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley location; The Lookout celebrating its first anniversary this week Pine Ridge Marketplace to Host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6 ‘Properly paying your people — Sounds easy, but it’s not,’ presentation to be held April 10 Ask SCORE: What are the best resources for women-owned small businesses? CWAG to host presentation on wells April 13

Subscribe Now
Sunday, March 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Famed economist blames Walmart, not inflation, for high prices

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 31, 2024 12:30 p.m.

The Covid pandemic caused higher prices due to supply chain problems and inflation. Demand for certain goods increased while labor prices were pushed higher due to the challenges of operating factories, farms, and shipping operations under Covid protocols.

Retailers in 2020 and 2021 faced real challenges in getting goods into their stores. Inflation was real and even as the impact of the pandemic faded, some problems remained.

Wages have generally been pushed higher in the service industry. The $15 minimum wage, while not a law in most places, has become significantly more common.

Related: Popular closed retailer brought back from the dead

But, with covid mostly an unpleasant memory, supply chain issues have become less of a concern, and inflation has receded. Retailers, however, have not been all that willing to talk about that, and, in many cases, in-store prices remain inflated even though costs to the company have gone down.

Former Costco CFO Richard Galanti has been very open about inflation and during his company's second-quarter earnings call, he essentially said that it had gone away.

"A couple of comments about inflation. In the last quarter, in the first quarter, we estimated that year-over-year inflation was approximately 0 to 1%. We'll now say that in Q2, it was essentially flat. And notwithstanding essentially flat, we're taking price reductions where we can," he shared.

While that may not be true for smaller chains that lack Costco's (COST) buying power, it's almost certainly true of Walmart. That chain, however, has not followed the warehouse club's pricing lead and has continued to charge higher prices, according to Bill Clinton's former Labor Secretary.

Walmart has a reputation of offering low prices.

Image source&colon Joe Raedle&solGetty Images

Is Walmart price gouging?

Consumers have an imperfect view of inflation.

"Americans believe that grocery retailers are earning a 35.2% net profit margin, 14 times higher than grocers’ actual net profit margin average of 2.5%, and that food-at-home inflation is 24.3%, double the annual rate reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics," Dunnhumby's Consumer Trends Tracker reported in February 2023.

It's a problem of perception especially now that the actual impact of inflation on what the retailers are paying has mostly gone away. The perception that inflation remains high — an idea that has become highly politicized — has helped some retailers maintain higher profit margins than they traditionally do.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich believes that Walmart has been taking advantage of the situation and public perception of inflation. 

“When I say price gouging is driving inflation, this is what I mean,” he said on X (the former Twitter).

Walmart hiked prices on its Great Value food brands.

The result? Its net income spiked 93% to $10.5 billion towards the end of 2023.

Walmart rewarded shareholders with $5.9 billion in buybacks and dividends.

When I say price gouging is driving inflation, this is what I mean.

— Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 23, 2024

Reich's comments touched off a wave of social media posts where people showed how prices have increased on certain Walmart items.

President Biden makes the same claim

President Joe Biden spoke about inflation during a recent campaign event.

“Inflation is coming down. It’s now lower in America than any other major economy in the world. The cost of eggs, milk, chicken, gas, and so many other essential items have come down. But for all we’ve done to bring prices down, there are still too many corporations in America ripping people off: price gouging, junk fees, greedflation, shrinkflation,” he said. 

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also released a report on March 22 "accusing big grocery players of using pandemic-era supply chain disruptions 'as an opportunity to further raise prices and increase their profits, which remain elevated today,'" Supermarket News reported.

Walmart was not the only target of the FTC investigation. Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger were also named on the retailer side while manufacturers including Procter & Gamble, Tyson Foods, and Kraft Heinz were also cited.

Walmart CFO John David Rainey refuted claims of price gouging (although he was not addressing them directly) during his comments in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

"Overall, we expect some level of improvement in gross profit, but I want to decompose that further because there's two elements to that. One is our product margin, which we are not relying on raising prices to achieve our long-range plan," he shared.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: