Carnival Cruise Line shares hacks for a big passenger problem

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City leases spaces to help ease parking situation at new Prescott City Hall Motorists urged to use caution as winter weather looms in Prescott Governor approves legislation allowing sales of homemade food End of Prescott mayoral recall effort celebrated by speakers at City Council meeting Prescott VA’s National Vietnam Veterans Day service a standing-room-only affair Need2Know: Edison Marketplace opens in Prescott; Nellie’s BBQ cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley location; The Lookout celebrating its first anniversary this week Pine Ridge Marketplace to Host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6 ‘Properly paying your people — Sounds easy, but it’s not,’ presentation to be held April 10 Ask SCORE: What are the best resources for women-owned small businesses? CWAG to host presentation on wells April 13

Subscribe Now
Sunday, March 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Carnival Cruise Line shares hacks for a big passenger problem

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 31, 2024 1:16 p.m.

Cruise cabins are small, most coming in between 165 and 185 square feet (15.3 to 17.2 sq. m.). 

That's dramatically smaller than the average budget hotel room, which averages 325 square feet.

Most cruise lines, especially on newer ships, have gotten very clever with how they design their rooms. Royal Caribbean's (RCL) new flagship, Icon of the Seas, makes use of every inch of space in its cabins.

Related: Carnival and Royal Caribbean can't offer a popular activity

There are drawers over the bed, and cleverly hidden storage spaces all over the room. The first-of-its-kind ship also has a redesigned bathroom where the shower drops the cruise line's round design for one that's more of a rectangle. It doesn't take up more space, but it does somehow feel bigger.

In building a ship from a blank slate, Royal Caribbean considered how every inch would be used. That's why Icon's cabins have more outlets and USB ports in more places than any ship in the fleet. Some of those ports are located near the beds, so passengers can charge their phones while they sleep.

Generally, the newer the ship, the better it will use space. That's true for all the cruise lines, as they have learned from each other and from guest feedback.

Still, no matter how clever cruise lines get, 185 feet can be used only so well. That's why passengers themselves have found clever ways to make the best use of that space. 

Carnival Cruise Line. (CCL) Brand Ambassador John Heald recently shared a popular space-saving hack, and his many followers weighed in with some ideas of their own.  

An interior cabin on the Celebrity Silhouette.

Image source&colon Daniel Kline&solTheStreet

Carnival shares a cruise cabin hack

Most cruise cabins have adequate space between a large closet and various drawers to put your items away. That's easier when two people share a room, and it gets more challenging for every person you add.

It's also challenging to keep clean clothes segregated from dirty ones. Heald shared a solution to that problem he got from a Carnival passenger.

"John Heald Why have you not told everyone that when they put their suitcase under the bed they should do so open laying flat so they can use it like a drawer to drop dirty stuff into," the passenger wrote.

The brand ambassador, who often travels solo, was surprised at that hack.

"Wow, never even thought of that. But then again you are more likely to find Princess Kate under my bed then you will packing tips from me," he added.

Carnival passengers share their own hacks

Many of Heald's followers had their own methods for handling dirty clothes.

"We have a popup hamper we stick in the corner of our stateroom and put our dirties in there like we do at home. We nest all of our travel gear inside the suitcase so it's not empty when we stow it under the bed," wrote Chastity Spurrier Rosebrock.

One passenger uses that method but added a further tip.

"I've always done that. Common sense to me...I also put dryer sheets ir a little sachet with some detergent beads to keep it smelling fresh," shared Theresa Lauren.

Tina Smith said she used a variation of the method Heald shared.

"I put my carry on in the bottom of the closet standing tall on the wheels and unzip the top part. Use that as a hamper for my trip," she wrote.

Judy Morris had a lower-tech solution to the issue of what to do with dirty clothes.

"I bring a kitchen trash bag that I keep in the closet to hold dirty clothes," she suggested.

Sara White offered a different way to create more space in a cabin.

"We leave things in the suitcase that we don't need daily. Then slide the suitcase under the bed unzipped for easy access. We keep a laundry bag in the closet," she posted.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: