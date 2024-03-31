Carnival Cruise Line forced to make beverage package change

Both Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have been forced to make major operational changes after the tragic bridge collapse in Baltimore. After Key Bridge was hit by a freight ship that led to its destruction, the port that both cruise lines use has been closed for the foreseeable future.

It was a terrible tragedy, but neither cruise line could simply stop operating because they had ships at sea scheduled to return to that port. Both Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean acted very quickly and shifted their Baltimore sailings to Norfolk, VA.

Related: Carnival follows Royal Caribbean in fixing worst part of cruising

That's a massive operational feat to pull off which both companies achieved in just a few days. Carnival shared how it was handling a sailing that left from Baltimore before the bridge collapse

"Carnival Legend is scheduled to return from its current voyage on Sunday, March 31. It will now return to Norfolk on Sunday, and guests will be provided complimentary bus service back to Baltimore. Carnival Legend’s next seven-day itinerary on March 31 will then operate from and return to Norfolk," the cruise line shared.

The port switch, however, will have a negative impact on future cruises that many passengers will be angry about.

Carnival has changed its beverage package for Norfolk sailings. Image source&colon Carnival Cruise Line&period

Carnival may get boos for Cheers

Sailing from different ports means that the local laws and taxes may be different. When Royal Caribbean sails from Galveston, for example, people who buy its Unlimited Beverage Package can only order from a limited menu until the ship hits international waters.

Cheers offers unlimited water, soda, juice, and specialty coffee along with 15 alcoholic beverages for $59.95 per day on sailings of six days or more when purchased in advance. Shorter sailings cost $69.95 per day and all packages are charged an 18%b gratuity.

People buying onboard pay an extra $5 per day and you can only buy the package for the duration of the cruise. In addition, all adults sailing in the same room have to buy the drink package (although exceptions may be made if passengers call the cruise line).

Carnival, for its sailings from Norfolk has shared that it has to make a major change to its Cheers Beverage Package on those sailings. The cruise line has adopted the rules it uses on sailings from New York and Texas for its Norfolk cruise.

Carnival changes Cheers for Norfolk sailings

While Royal Caribbean offers a limited drink menu out of Galveston (the cruise line does not sail from New York), it does still offer unlimited drinks to people who buy its beverage package. Carnival takes a different tact and does not offer Cheers! on night one on sailings from New York and Texas.

That's the policy its taking in Norfolk and any passengers who paid for Cheers on upcoming sailings will get a refund for the first day of their cruise.

“Our temporary shift in operations from Baltimore to Norfolk for Carnival Legend necessitates a slight modification in how we implement the Cheers! program. We cannot offer Cheers! benefits while in waters under the Commonwealth of Virginia’s jurisdiction. Therefore, we will not offer Cheers! benefits on the first day of your cruise,” according to an email from Guest Services Vice President Colleen Oliverio.

Can't seems to be more of a question of choice as Royal Caribbean has not made the same change.

"For Royal, you can absolutely use your drink package immediately however TABC law limits cruise ships to only sell alcohol made in the great state of Texas while in port. once the ship has moved into international waters, full bars open up. Carnival on the other hand just chooses to hold off altogether with their drink package making their Cheers begin on day 2 (You don't pay for day 1). you can still purchase drink by drink, but they too have to follow the same TABC laws mentioned," Todd W. poste don the Royal Caribbean blog.

Royal Caribbean has not said it plans to have any drink package limitations on Norfolk sailings.