Obituary: Terry Joe Kyte

Terry Joe Kyte. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 30, 2024 9:17 p.m.

Terry Joe Kyte passed away into God’s arms on March 20, 2024, after a long and brave fight against many medical struggles. He passed away at 81 years of age with still a great sense of humor and at peace surrounded by loved ones in the Inpatient Hospice Unit of Northern Arizona Veteran’s Hospital.

Terry was born on Dec. 2, 1942, in San Diego, California, and was a resident of Prescott, Arizona since 1997. Terry’s life was filled with special memories and accomplishments. Terry became a life-long printer and related activities after the Navy assigned him to run the print shop at Los Alamitos Naval Air Base for three years during the Vietnam War. Before the Navy, Terry was an Eagle Scout and after the navy was Scoutmaster over several years for many troops. Terry also coached many soccer teams, Indian Guides, active himself in racquet ball and adult soccer. He met the love of his life, wife Barbara, and spent 41 special years together where he also, in addition to his own two sons, helped raise four more children.

Terry loved geocaching, having done so in 48 countries out of the 88 where Terry and Barbara traveled, in addition to all seven continents, 50 United States and one territory. Terry loved going to their second home in Maunaloa, Molokai, Hawaii, for many years where he also fully remodeled the condo. Terry enjoyed being involved in the Prescott Sister City of Caborca, Mexico, and the Prescott Iris Society until illness kept him at bay. Terry enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, especially in Parker, Arizona, at “the river”, snorkeling, jewelry making, woodworking, and playing with his favorite companion, Ashley. Terry especially enjoyed sharing his special interests and hobbies with his children and grandchildren.

Terry is survived by his wife, Barbara Gansen Kyte, sons Jeff Duane (Heather) Kyte of Temecula, CA, Jason Edward (Nichole) Kyte of Quail Valley, CA, stepson Kyle John (Jennifer) Farace of La Mesa, CA, stepdaughters Alyssa Farace (late Don) Upton of Dewey, AZ, Gina Farace (Glenn) Higa of Prescott Valley, AZ, and Anjanette Farace (David) Valenta of Orange, CA, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and six step-grandchildren.

Please join our family for military services at the Prescott Veteran’s Cemetery off Highway 69 on April 26, 2024, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception at 2550 W. Willow Oak Rd., Prescott, Arizona. 86305.

Information provided by the family.

