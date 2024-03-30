Obituary: Sherrill Dee (Sherry) Smith (Warner)

Sherrill Dee (Sherry) Smith was born in Davenport, Iowa on the 26th of December 1941 to Granville Belmont Smith and Cora Ann (Ann C.) Vandermillen.

Sherry married Tom Warner 14 Oct. 1961 in Redondo Beach Ca. The first 19 years of the 62-year marriage Tom was on active duty and the family moved many times. They lived in Waukegan, IL twice, Vallejo/Fairfield, CA, Bremerton, WA twice, Hawaii twice and finally settled down in San Diego, CA. In 2012 they moved to Prescott Valley, AZ.

Due to Tom’s many deployments, she mostly stayed home to raise their four children, Christopher Thomas, James Patrick, Mary Francis, and Tara Leanne. Later, she loved watching their five grandchildren (Raymond, Anthony, Matthew, Devon and Aleena) and 4 great-grandchildren grow up.

Sherry had a very great talent in many artistic forms. In her early years she did oil painting and later enjoyed many craft projects and photography. She loved to crochet items that she shared with different charities.

Along with being involved with the Ladies Guild, choirs, charities, kids and grandchildren, she had also supported Tom in his many endeavors.

The family requests no flowers. Make a donation to your favorite charity in her name. If you need the name of the Charities we support: St. Jude’s, T2T, DAV, American Cancer Society.

Service April 7th, 2024 St. Germaine Catholic Church 10:30 am Rosary 11:00 mass reception in the hall to follow.

