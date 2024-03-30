Obituary: Robert C. Fulton Jr
Originally Published: March 30, 2024 9:01 p.m.
Robert C. Fulton, Jr. (73), a former resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away at home in Pacific Beach, Washington, on March 3, 2024. Bobby was born Dec. 21, 1950, in McConnelsville, Ohio.
Burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix at a later date. This information will be posted on this site once it has been planned: www.vlm.cem.va.gov/ROBERTCALVINFULTONJR/a60d64
Anyone wishing, can make a donation in his name to a Veterans organization of their choice.
Information provided by the family.
