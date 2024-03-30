Obituary: Robert C. Fulton Jr

Robert C. Fulton, Jr. (73), a former resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away at home in Pacific Beach, Washington, on March 3, 2024. Bobby was born Dec. 21, 1950, in McConnelsville, Ohio.

Burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix at a later date. This information will be posted on this site once it has been planned: www.vlm.cem.va.gov/ROBERTCALVINFULTONJR/a60d64

Anyone wishing, can make a donation in his name to a Veterans organization of their choice.

Information provided by the family.