Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ James Gray Jr

Robert “Bob” James Gray, Jr., passed away on March 16, 2024. He was born Aug. 27, 1932 to Robert J. Gray, Sr. and Mabel Ellaby Gray in Chandler, Arizona.

Bob graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1950. Later he attended Phoenix College studying math and computers while also being a member of the Arizona 157 Infantry National Guard for 10 years.

As a lineman for Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Company in Arizona, he mainly worked along Route 66. After meeting Carolee J. Ek in 1952, they married two years later in 1954 and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where they managed a variety store. He was a proud member of Orpheus Male Chorus for 16 years and was president of the club for two seasons.

In Phoenix, Bob was then employed by APS for 25 years and retired to Prescott, Arizona with his wife Carolee. They remained happily married for 60 years and enjoyed traveling around the world.

Bob loved nature, gardening, woodworking and helping others as he volunteered for many organizations. Not only was he a member of the Masonic Lodge but also a past patron of the Scottsdale Eastern Star #43 and enjoyed being the clown Curbstone for the El Zaribah Shriners Clown Unit.

He was also past president of Prescott’s Fine Art Association, Yavapai Shrine Club, Yavapai County Fair Association, past chairman of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, chairman of the Bluegrass Festival and a member of the Smoki Tribe.

Bob is survived by his son Robert James (Jim) Gray III, daughter-in-law Charlotte, and grandchildren R.J. Zachariah and Hannah, his two brothers Lewis and Richard and sister Susan De Long.

A Visitation will be held for Bob at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ, on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 a.m., and Graveside Service to follow at the Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

