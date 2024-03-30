Obituary: Reunited in Love - Herchanna True Sullivan & James Lloyd Sullivan

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Herchanna True Sullivan (“Herchie”) was reunited with her beloved husband James Lloyd Sullivan in the heavenly realms with her daughters by her side and after a brief illness. Theirs was a love story for the ages.

Introduced by mutual friends — Sam and Hoppy who owned a bar on top of Lookout Mountain outside of Golden, Colorado — Jim spotted Herchie across the crowded bar while on leave from the Navy, where he served as a fighter pilot. He asked Sam to introduce him to Herchie, who was in Denver to pursue her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Denver while she worked as a nurse at Denver General Hospital. She earned her nursing certificate at the University of Cincinnati in 1954. It was love at first sight and after a week of dating they became engaged just before Jim was to return to the Navy base in Florida. In 1957, phone calls were expensive, but they managed to grow their relationship and plan a wedding for August.

After the wedding on Aug. 23, 1957, they drove Jim’s blue Ford station wagon from Denver to Florida with Herchie’s belongings and large collection of shoes to begin married life. Herchie continued her career as a nurse until their daughters were born and the family returned to Golden, Colorado where Jim finished his degree in metallurgical engineering at the Colorado School Mines and began a 35-year career at Dow Chemical Company. His first job was in quality control at the Rocky Flats Plant outside Boulder, Colorado.

In Golden, Herchie volunteered at the First Presbyterian Church, the PTA and the Girls Scouts and Jim served as a City Council Member and Elder at the First Presbyterian Church. While in Golden the couple began a lifelong hobby of collecting Native American Indian Art with frequent trips to Santa Fe, New Mexico and auctions in Denver. Herchie enjoyed the art and chose it to decorate their homes giving them a western feel.

In 1974, the family moved to Midland, Michigan where Jim joined the Telecommunications team for Dow Chemical Company allowing him to merge his passion for computers with his career. He went on to become the Director of Telecommunications and served in this role until he retired. Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Midland, Herchie and Jim volunteered in several roles. Herchie enjoyed a wide range of friends and was a member of the Midland Tennis Center. Jim took up sailing to replace his flying hobby — and the family always joked about him needing a bigger boat — as the family sailing boats grew in size over the years. Herchie was relieved to no longer be flying in small planes and joined Jim on many sailing adventures on the Great Lakes and in northern Michigan.

In retirement, Herchie and Jim moved to Prescott, Arizona where Herchie enjoyed golf and tennis and Jim continue to enjoy photography and computing. They had a wide circle of friends at the Prescott Resort Condos and the Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott. They were able to travel often to California to visit their daughters and their families and also traveled frequently with dear friends.

Born on Sept. 20, 1933, in Seymour, Indiana, and raised by a single mom (True Irene Swengel Ruddick (1899-1978), Herchie was an athlete who played basketball in high school and enjoyed sports throughout her life. Relationships were important to Herchie, and she maintained friendships with three friends from elementary school her whole life. Even in their golden years, the four friends had a monthly call that they managed to set up using today’s technology and cell phone connectivity. Fiercely independent and determined — she squeezed every drop out of life.

Herchie and Jim loved their family and their friends. They were married for 58 years until Jim passed away on May 12, 2016, with Herchie at his side and after a long battle with Parkinson disease.

They are survived by their daughters, Audrey Sullivan Jacob (Thom) and Paige Sullivan Payne (Kevin); grandchildren Jeremy Sullivan Jacob (Graciela Kincaid), Timothy Samuel Jacob, Christopher James Payne and Kelly Marie Payne; and great-granddaughter Emilia James Jacob Kincaid. They are also survived by Herchie’s sister Marcia Ruddick Brill, nieces Kathleen Dorram and Susan Ardourel (Doug), and preceded in death by nephew Brian Brill.

Herchie and Jim were also grateful to have more than 13 years of support and care from Jen Phillips of Prescott, Arizona.

A private family service will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James and Herchanna Sullivan Nursing Scholarship Fund at Yavapai College Foundation or to the Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

