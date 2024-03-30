OFFERS
Obituary: Patricia (Trish) Marie Fay

Patricia (Trish) Marie Fay. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 30, 2024 8:54 p.m.

Patricia (Trish) Marie Fay, 53, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away in her home, surrounded by family and friends, on Feb. 28, 2024. She was born on May 31, 1970, in Glendale, California to her late father Iven Dale Connally, and mother, Marie Angela Connally.

Shortly after Trish was born, her father took a job with the FAA and the family relocated to the Seattle, Washington area. It was here where Trish grew up with her older brother John, until her move to Tucson, Arizona in 2000. From there, following her parents move to Prescott, she relocated to Prescott Valley in 2006.

Shortly after arriving in Prescott Valley, she met her future husband, Matt. It was love on the first date, sharing lunch at a local Mexican food restaurant. It wasn’t long before the two were madly in love with one another and each knew that the two were meant to be together. Trish and Matt were married in February 2007 at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott. The two were deeply in love all the way the end.

Trish had a very soft heart for people. She was always one to stand up for, defend and otherwise assist those who were not getting a fair shake, or who just needed a little help. With her big heart, she was still an incredibly strong and independent woman. She carried herself tall, walked swiftly and she walked proud, always.

If you were to ask her what made her happy, her answer would always be “family.” She was happiest being at home with her people. While relaxing at home, Trish loved to read, make designer jewelry, to plan family travels, and to do whatever was needed to create a warm and loving home.

Trish was blessed with natural culinary talent and took great pleasure in cooking and creating wonderful entertaining food-centric events. She would create amazing events for Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and any other special occasion where she could invite large groups of family and friends to her home. Her culinary presentation rivaled the higher-end restaurants in town in both taste and visual appeal.

She was famous for her apple and pecan pies - they were often the highlight of any gathering. The world is certainly not as sweet without her pies.

Trish had inert Faith, and a deep love for God. Trish would attend the Heights Church in Prescott Valley and in Prescott with her family when work, and eventually her health, allowed.

Trish loved to travel. San Diego and Carlsbad, California were favorite nearby destinations. The calming sound of ocean waves rolling to shore was soothing and meditative for her. The salt air was rejuvenating.

Throughout her life, Trish always had some connection to big water. She loved boats, particularly sailboats. This was a love handed down to her from her father. She loved to sail, and she and her family dreamed of someday sailing the Pacific coast. Now, however, she is free to sail the most beautiful of the heavenly seas.

Trish is survived by her loving husband, Matt Fay; her son Jason Connally; her daughter Olivia Fay; her brother John Connally; and her mother, Marie Connally.

Celebration of Trish’s life will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin in Prescott Valley on Friday, April 5, 2024, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Information provided by the funeral home.

