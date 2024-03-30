Obituary: Marilyn Young Koprowski

Marilyn Young Koprowski, a spirited adventurer with an unyielding zest for life, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. She leaves behind a tapestry of cherished memories and a legacy of kindness and unwavering love that touched the lives of all who knew her.

Born in Maryland on Nov. 29, 1947, Marilyn spent her formative years in Abington, Pennsylvania, where she cultivated her deep love for exploration and an insatiable thirst for adventure. After graduating from Penn State University as a proud Tri-Delt, Marilyn’s adventurous spirit led her to serve with the Department of Defense in Germany and Bahrain. While living abroad, Marilyn traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East Upon her return to the United States, Marilyn moved to San Diego. She welcomed two daughters into her life and pursued a career as a real estate agent in La Jolla, California, where her warmth and expertise endeared her to all who crossed her path.

In 1993, Marilyn married the love of her life, Philip Koprowski, embarking on a new chapter filled with love, dedication and shared dreams. She relocated to join Phil in Waseca, Minnesota, where they enjoyed skiing, camping and—when Marilyn could cajole Phil into it—country western dancing. Their adventures continued in Seoul, South Korea, where Marilyn and Phil created enduring memories, enriching their lives with the beauty of diverse cultures and landscapes.

In 2011, Marilyn and Phil found their sanctuary in Prescott, Arizona, where Marilyn’s lifelong dream of a home nestled amongst the trees with a breathtaking view became a reality. Marilyn’s legacy lives on in the hearts of her loved ones and all those whose lives she touched with her warmth and generosity.

Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband, Philip Koprowski, her beloved daughters and a stepson, and a multitude of family and friends who will carry her memory forward with love and reverence.

Information provided by the family.