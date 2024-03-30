Obituary: David Wesley Whittlesey

David Wesley Whittlesey, 77, a resident of Prescott, Arizona, died peacefully on Feb. 28, 2024, from natural causes. He was a fine woodworker, a Grand Canyon boatman, a veteran, a loyal friend, and a true individual. And he was loved.

David was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and dogs. He is survived (and will be missed) by his nieces and nephew, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign guestbook and share a memory with the family and view the full obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.