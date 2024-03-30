OFFERS
Motorists urged to use caution as winter weather looms in Prescott

Motorists urged to use caution as winter weather looms in Prescott

Courier stock photo

Courier stock photo

Originally Published: March 30, 2024 10:49 p.m.

The Prescott Street Maintenance Department is advising residents that the National Weather Service has now updated its Easter forecast to as much as four inches of snow in the downtown area by early Sunday morning, with higher amounts in the higher elevations citywide.

Street maintenance crews will be out in the early morning hours to begin plowing.

“These conditions will make travel difficult, as temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing by the midnight hour,” Street Maintenance Superintendent Brian Scott said in a social media announcement from the city. “With that being said, we ask that you limit your travel to necessary trips only, and if you must travel, do so with extreme caution.”

Scott is advising motorists to leave plenty of extra time to arrive at their destinations, and to allow extra distance between themselves and other vehicles when approaching intersections.

The city is also asking that motorists not attempt to pass a snowplow that is actively plowing, as this can be dangerous for both the motorist and the plow operator.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

