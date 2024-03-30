OFFERS
Saturday, March 30
Disney gives new theme-park life to its biggest 'Star Wars' failure

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 30, 2024 1 p.m.

When Disney World outlined plans for a "Star Wars"-themed hotel, fans of the George Lucas-created property clearly had interest. 

But a problem arose — not the idea of the hotel but rather how Disney executed what would "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser." 

While Disney theme-park visitors have shown that they will open their wallets to buy $200 lightsabers and custom-built robots at the "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" lands, the company pushed prices too high with its hotel.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" had two key flaws. First, it offered a two-night experience that didn't really change. Well-heeled visitors might visit a couple of times to see every aspect of the story, but they had little reason to come back.

That would be fine if the 100-room hotel kept attracting new customers. But with prices starting around $5,000 for the two-day, two-night experience, "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" proved a tough sell.    

The price was simply too high for a two-night experience, no matter how immersive and impressive it was. "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened on March 1, 2022, and closed on Sept. 30, 2023.

Walt Disney (DIS) , however, has — without saying what it's doing — brought a small piece of "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" to Disneyland for the upcoming "Season of the Force" event.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" was an immersive experience.

Image source&colon Walt Disney

Disneyland celebrates Star Wars    

A Disneyland-only event, "Season of the Force" brings the California theme park even more "Star Wars," both inside "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" and elsewhere at the park.

"The limited-time Season of the Force will land at Disneyland park very soon, April 5 through June 2, 2024," the company says on the Disneyland website. 

"We previously teased that 'Season of the Force' will feature limited-time offerings, plus new experiences to continue your Star Wars story at Disneyland Resort. Today, we’re sharing more details on what to expect – including a new nighttime experience in 'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,' along with food, merchandise and more."

As part of the festivities, Disneyland will bring some drinks along with accompanying souvenir drinkware from "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" to Disneyland. That's not something parent Walt Disney promoted, but a popular blog spotted it.

"A number of drinks from the 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' will make their Disney Parks debut at Oga’s Cantina during the 'Season of the Force' event," Blog Mickey reported. "The Fiery Mustafarian and Silver Sea Martini will be available to purchase as a drink only, or with the souvenir drinkware."

Here's what's in the two drinks that were on the menu at the failed Disney World hotel.

  • Fiery Mustafarian: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup 
  • Silver Sea Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea 

Both drinks are part of an extensive menu of expanded "Star Wars"-themed food and beverage offerings for "Season of the Force."

Disneyland adds even more Star Wars

"Season of the Force" offers Star Wars fans more than just food and drinks. Disney also transforms other areas of the park.

"The high-speed Space Mountain overlay, Hyperspace Mountain, will return to Tomorrowland for a limited time through June 2. You’ll once again be able to race through the galaxy, encountering a Star Destroyer and dodging TIE fighters along the way," Disney wrote on its website.

In addition, there will be limited-time experiences in the "Star Wars: Galaxy' Edge" land.

"New this year, aspiring bounty hunters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be able to join the search for Din Djarin, Grogu, and more with a holopuck Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass Service, the company added. 

"Returning Star Wars Magic Shots and themed Disney PhotoPass Lenses (included with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service) create additional opportunities to commemorate your visit to a galaxy far, far away."

