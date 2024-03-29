These unique cars at the New York Auto Show will have you running to the dealer

The latest and greatest from the world's automakers were front and center attractions at the New York International Auto Show, but among the crowded list of cars that were presented at the show, some automotive gems hid behind the spectacle.

From the floor of the Javits Center, these six cars stand out as unique machines against it's bitter rivals.

Infiniti QX80 - A sleek, cutting edge wake up call for BMW and Mercedes.

2025 Infiniti QX80 at the New York International Auto Show

Large SUVs tend to be a bread and butter segment for luxury auto makers like BMW, Mercedes, and even Cadillac with respective models such as the X7, GLS and Escalade. As part of an extensive brand revamp, Infiniti has given a major update to one of its flagship models — the QX80.

All new for 2025, the $82,450 Infiniti boasts new styling and major changes to what's inside the cabin and under the hood.

Powered by a new twin-turbo V6, the new, smaller motor generates more power than the V8 it replaces — boasting 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

2025 Infiniti QX80 at the New York International Auto Show

Outside, the stamp and signature of the QX80 is its large grille, as well as modern, streamlined design touches like retractable door handles that accentuate its sculpted, flowing lines.

Inside, the Infiniti can be best described as a personal jazz club, finished with quality materials and fitted unique gadgets that even Mercedes can't touch. My personal favorite are the headrest-mounted Klipsch speakers, which provide a personal listening experience to whatever kind of music you listen to.

Infiniti says that the QX80 will arrive at dealers in the summer of 2024.

Kia K4 — a compelling Civic and Corolla competitor that looks like a spaceship.

2025 Kia K4 at the New York International Auto Show

South Korean automaker Kia (KIMTF) has been riding the competition coattails of Honda and Toyota for a long time, but its recently revealed K4 makes a hard buying decision even harder.

Compared to the 'pedestrian' Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, Kia's new car replaces the aging Forte with an edgy, hyper-futuristic design that looks straight out of the movie "Tron."

Under the hood is a choice of 2-liter, or 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, but the main attraction of the Kia is the technology. The K4 boasts 29 advanced driver-assistance system features including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance systems.

Optional is a new piece of tech that Kia calls "Evasive Steering Assist," which can help drivers steer themselves out of harm's way to avoid a collision.

Kia says that the K4 sedan will launch in the 'second half of 2024,' with a five-door hatchback version to follow.

Ford Mustang GT by Sydney Sweeney — a Hollywood star's special take on a legendary car.

2024 Ford Mustang GT by Sydney Sweeney at the New York International Auto Show

Actress Sydney Sweeney is already a fixture on both the small and big screen with key roles in HBO's "Euphoria," and in movies like "Madame Web," but now she has also come to be known as a prolific car enthusiast.

Made as part of an expansive partnership with Ford (F) , the one-of-one Ford Mustang GT based on Sweeney's own 1965 Mustang shines on its own amongst the variety of Mustangs on display at the Auto Show.

No, really — the first image you get upon laying eyes on Sweeney's Mustang is the glitter-like sparkles that is embedded in the special paint job.

2024 Ford Mustang GT by Sydney Sweeney at the New York International Auto Show

Other personal touches include extensive use of Sweeny's signature heart bolt emblems on the quarter panels, embossed on the seats and on the door sills. Additionally, the custom Mustang also features a Rolls Royce-inspired LED starlight headliner that adds an additional touch of luxury.

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT customized by Sydney Sweeney is a one of one creation that can only be won through a sweepstakes by Ford. Details can be found on Ford or Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram or TikTok pages.

Nissan Z NISMO — a faster, more extreme version of a revamped iconic sports car.

2024 Nissan Z NISMO at the New York International Auto Show

When Nissan (NSANF) released the new Nissan Z for the 2023 model year, enthusiasts raved about its new, retro-inspired styling, as well as its power and capability.

New for the 2024 model year, the NISMO adds some extra, track-inspired 'spice' to an otherwise hot car.

Bearing the name of Nissan's motorsport division, the $66,085 Nismo Z is designed to get the most out on the racetrack. Enhanced aerodynamic styling, a beefed-up 9-speed gearbox, huge Akebono brakes, surprisingly comfortable Recaro bucket seats and wide 19-inch Rays Engineering wheels are just some of the go-fast bits that stand out, while a 420 horsepower twin-turbo V6 brings the power.

2024 Nissan Z NISMO at the New York International Auto Show

Though rivals around its price range can bear much more prestigious names like Porsche, the 70's-inspired lines and the long list of goodies offered in the Z NISMO makes a compelling case for comparison.

The Nissan Z NISMO is currently available at Nissan dealerships.

Toyota Camry - Believe it or not, it's a hybrid.

2025 Toyota Camry at the New York International Auto Show

Toyota (TM) shocked its customers when it revealed back in November 2023 that its 2025 Camry would be solely available as a hybrid, but in the flesh, it "hides" that fact.

Among the plethora of cars at Toyota's huge booth at the New York International Auto Show is a 2025 Camry XSE, which from a distance and to the untrained eye looks slightly indistinguishable from a 2024 Camry — save for the Prius-style front end.

This car may not have a luxury car price tag, but the interior has a slightly more upmarket feel to an otherwise pedestrian name. The inside of the car at the show was finished in a bright red leatherette, which gave it a sporty, yet premium feel to the cabin.

2025 Toyota Camry at the New York International Auto Show

As many auto buyers adopt hybrids in favor of EVs in markets beyond the United States, the sedan's 'hybrid camouflage' might be its biggest strength.

Let me explain. Beginning in 2009, Toyota began distinguishing its hybrids from the rest of its lineup by adding a special blue Toyota emblem to signify that it is a hybrid. This trend extended to Honda, which did something similar to its Accord hybrid.

Starting in the 2025 model year, all of the Camrys available will be hybrids — which shouldn't have to be a big deal if you do not notice it. Simply, the less you talk about the fact that it is a hybrid, the more buyers the hybrids will have — just advertise its good MPGs.

Expect these to a hot commodity at the dealers.

Toyota anticipates a spring to summer 2024 release date for the 2025 Camry.

Toyota Land Cruiser/Lexus GX - Two flavors of off-roading excellence.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser at the New York International Auto Show

Despite what the pictures show online, the new Toyota Land Cruiser and the Lexus GX are much bigger than they look in the pictures.

Although the Land Cruiser is solely offered with Toyota's hybrid I-Force MAX powertrain and the Lexus is a gas-burner through and through, they represent two sides of the same coin — a big off-roader for different kinds of people.

As it would suggest, the $55,950 Land Cruiser is a no-frills kind of machine. Its interior is mostly finished in a tough-feeling cloth, and features small wheels as well as a plethora of switchgear for the various intricate off-road settings it has.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser at the New York International Auto Show

The $64,250 Lexus GX, on the other hand, can be best described as a two-faced horse. The GX can be had in both luxury and off-road oriented trims - both of which were on display at the show.

While the Land Cruiser has to make do with small wheels and optional leather seats, you get the luxury you come to expect when paying up for a Lexus. At the same time, the GX can be equipped with the "Overtrail" trim, which adds off-road bits such as knobby 33-inch off-road tires, as well as an electronic locking rear differential.

Additionally, the GX can be equipped with various aftermarket off-road accessories through Lexus' own Associated Accessory Products program — the possibilities of which were displayed at the show.

The Toyota Land Cruiser and the Lexus GX are currently available at their respective dealerships.

