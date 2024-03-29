These special $10 glasses have skyrocketed in sales ahead of April's total eclipse—here's where to get them in time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

NASA has reported that a total solar eclipse will occur over the US on April 8 for the first time since 2017. The eclipse's trajectory will begin over Southern Texas and give cities like Dallas, Little Rock, Ark., Buffalo, N.Y., and Burlington, Vt., among others, a glimpse of its entirety until it exits over the northern tip of Maine. Millions are expected to observe at least a partial eclipse across the country, but doing so can be harmful without the use of protective eyewear.

"Growing up, we likely all heard that we shouldn’t stare at the sun," said Dr. Artis Beatty, Optometrist and Chief Medical Officer of MyEyeDr. "The macula, which is the part of the eye that gives you your sharpest and clearest vision, is very sensitive. If we stare at the sun, we can damage the macular tissue. That can lead to long-lasting or even permanent loss of our clear, central vision."

In search of protection, an astounding 20,000-plus shoppers have purchased the Sngeirkn Solar Eclipse Glasses on Amazon in the last month, scooping up the brand's six- or 12-pack for their families and friends. These solar-viewing spectacles have leapt to the No. 1 bestselling spot in the women's glasses category (read unisex) and are now the fourth-bestselling fashion product on the entire site. But will they work?

Sngeirkn Solar Eclipse Glasses, 6-Pack, $10 (was $20) on Amazon

When looking for glasses suitable for observing a solar eclipse, Dr. Beatty suggests trying to find the compliance rating. "Regular sunglasses aren’t designed for viewing the solar eclipse safely," he said. "Eclipse glasses have to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. Compliant solar eclipse eyewear has additional filters that help to reduce the amount of light coming through the lenses into your eye. These filters are the only way to minimize risk while viewing the eclipse."

These solar eclipse glasses from Amazon might be outfitted with a simple paper frame, but they're equipped with a lens that blocks 100% of UV light and infrared rays, and 99.99% of strong visible light. They've also received the ISO 12312-2 certification that Dr. Beatty mentioned. Beyond that, the glasses have been tested by the ICS Laboratory of the US, which is an organization that provides quality and conformity testing for personal protective equipment, including eyewear.

Since shoppers haven't had a chance to use their solar eclipse glasses yet, there aren't many reviews. But those who have received them have been happy with the quality and the shipping. "No surprises—got exactly what was described and arrived in the time expected," one shopper stated.

Another shopper tested them on a normal sunny day and even captured a photo. "A bit hard to take a picture of the view, but the first photo shows the sun through the lens," they said. "I could see the sun outline, and in pretty good detail."

Once you have your glasses, Dr. Beatty also recommends inspecting your specs before wearing them. "Make sure to check the lenses for scratches or damage—damage to the lenses compromises their safety," he said.

After April 8, it's estimated that the next total solar eclipse won't cross over the US until August 2044. So, whether you're lucky enough to see the total eclipse or simply a partial view from the east or west coast, make sure you have a protective pair of specs like the Sngeirkn Solar Eclipse Glasses to shield your eyes while you enjoy the rare natural wonder.

This story originally appeared on MensJournal.com.