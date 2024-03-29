Tax tips for gig workers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
House speaker forms watchdog panel for elected officials MatForce, partners celebrate three-year drop in Yavapai County accidental overdose deaths Suspect taken into custody after allegedly firing handgun inside Prescott apartment complex At Prescott Corral of Westerners’ meeting, ‘Big Nose Kate’ will reflect on her life PVPD: Residents falling victim to phone scams Yavapai County jury convicts Georgia man of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor Tell us about your collection Regional planners to apply for federal funding for Prescott pedestrian bridge Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group have until April 1 to reach new contract Former users and experts debate whether kratom, an herbal substance, helps or harms those who take it

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tax tips for gig workers

Ross Kohan
Originally Published: March 29, 2024 1:13 a.m.

Everyone has to file tax returns, but not all tax returns were created equal - especially when it comes to gig workers. Dan Geltrude, Managing Partner at Gesture & Company, joined TheStreet to dish out some tips for people who don’t have a regular 9 to 5, as well as some things everyone should keep in mind when filing this year.

FULL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT BELOW

J.D. Durkin: Dan, what sort of tips do you have for freelancers or gig workers? The gig economy is so important, so prominent these days. And what should those type of gig workers keep in mind?

Dan Geltrude: Well, you know, when you're a gig worker, you have the opportunity to basically be self-employed. And when you're self-employed, you actually have the opportunity to take advantage of some tax deductions that you would normally not get. For example, if you are working from your home and it's related to a gig, you can deduct that home office, which you normally can't. You could also deduct auto expenses. So everything related to doing that side hustle as an independent contractor, all the expenses you incur related to that are likely to be tax deductible. So you want to be mindful of that.

J.D. Durkin: What is one thing everyone should keep in mind when filing taxes?

Dan Geltrude: Look, the thing that you need to keep in mind is what happens if you don't have the money to pay. You file your tax return and you're like, oh, no, I owe. What do I do? Do I not file? What you do is, is you file your tax return anyway. Why? even if you don't have the money, because it will lessen the penalties, then you could explore the opportunity to have an installment agreement with the IRS, which is form 94 to 65. And there is also the ability to do an offering compromise. So if you get hit with something unexpected and you can't make the tax payment file anyway and then try to work with the IRS to get a payment plan in place. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: