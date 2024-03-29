Shoppers are ditching their metal grill brushes for this $40 Amazon bestseller that 'cleans a grill way better'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Last year, a TikTok video went viral after a pediatric doctor recounted a 4-year-old patient who was complaining about ear pain after a barbecue. It wasn't until more than a week later, after numerous tests and doctor visits, that a CAT scan finally revealed a small metal wire lodged in the boy's tonsil area. Knowing that the discomfort occurred after he ate the hamburger, the doctor deduced that the small metal shard had broken off a metal grill brush and got trapped in the boy's meal.

The video, which now has over 5.2 million views, has unlocked a new fear in barbecue lovers because there aren't many other ways to clean a grill. But recently, shoppers have been flocking to a newer, innovative type of grill brush that's taken Amazon by storm.

The Grill Rescue Grill Brush ditches the abrasive and potentially dangerous wire bristles for a special foam head that's used to steam clean the grate. This brush is currently the No. 1 bestselling grill brush on Amazon with over 5,000 units sold in the last month. This essential grill accessory earned over 3,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's a high-quality product that really works, with some sharing stories similar to that of the pediatric doctor.

Grill Rescue Grill Brush, $40 on Amazon

This grill brush was made with a food-grade polypropylene handle and a heat-retardant foam head that's wrapped in a high-temperature Aramid fiber originally designed for the military. It's safe for any type of gas, charcoal, pellet, or flat-top grill that has a porcelain, cast iron, stainless steel, or ceramic grate. It couldn't be easier to use: Simply heat your grill to about 400 degrees, thoroughly dunk the brush in water, and have at the built-up grime. The steam works to weaken the stuck-on bits, and anything that doesn't want to budge can be handled away with the flat scraper. When you're done, toss it in the dishwasher or washing machine to get it ready for the next round of cleaning.

Shoppers have been thrilled with their Grill Rescue brushes, many of them reveling in the peace of mind its bristle-less design gives them. "Years ago, I swallowed a single bristle that I fortunately was able to reach and clear with my finger way, way down my throat," a shopper shared. "This is a no-joke tool! I remember seeing the Grill Rescue in an ad and bought it for our new grill."

And, even though it costs more than a traditional grill brush, shoppers are glad to pay more for the added benefits. "This grill cleaner is definitely on the pricey side, but it cleans a grill way better than any brush I have used," a shopper attested. "Plus, no bristles left on the grill, which I'm pretty paranoid about after finding a bristle in a burger I made one day. But you don't have to worry about that with this cleaner."

But, above all, many are just glad to have a less-risky option. "The barbecue is better sanitized with the hot steam, and this is much safer to use than the wire brush," a shopper said.

This grilling season, reconsider your old wire brush for something that has no bristles to leave behind in the Grill Rescue Grill Brush. Not only is it a suitable option for nearly all grill types, but it's one you can feel confident about when cooking for your family and friends.

This story originally appeared on Men's Journal.