Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital addresses data security incident

Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (MVRH) in Prescott Valley announced today that it is providing notification of a data security incident that involved patient information.

On Feb. 1, 2024, the hospital was alerted to unusual activity in its Information Technology environment. In response, it promptly secured and isolated its IT systems. MVRH also commenced an investigation with assistance from a third-party cybersecurity firm, and has been in communication with law enforcement.

Through its ongoing investigation, the hospital determined that an unauthorized party gained access to its IT network between the dates of Jan. 16, 2024. and Feb. 4, 2024. While in the hospital’s IT network, the unauthorized party accessed and/or acquired files that contain information pertaining to certain patients, including their names and one or more of the following: addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance plan member IDs, claims data, diagnosis, and/or prescription information. For some patients, this information may have included their Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers.

On March 29, 2024, MVRH began mailing letters to patients whose information may have been involved in the incident. Patients whose Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers may have been involved are being offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. In addition, the facility established a dedicated, toll-free incident response line to answer questions that individuals may have.

If an individual believes their information was involved and have any questions about this incident, please call 844-563-2187, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., Eastern Time, except for major U.S. holidays. Additional information about this incident can also be found at https://mvrrh.ernesthealth.com/.

For patients whose information was involved in the incident, the hospital recommends reviewing the statements they receive from their healthcare providers and contacting the relevant provider immediately if they see services that they did not receive.

Mountain Valley Rehabilitation Hospital takes this incident very seriously, and sincerely regrets any concern this may cause. To help prevent something like this from happening again, MVRH has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems.

Information provided by Mountain Valley Rehabilitation Hospital.