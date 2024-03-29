OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital addresses data security incident Senators told of ‘alarming’ level of drone incursions at southern border Prescott Valley family safely evacuated after residential broken gas line Prescott man critical after being struck by vehicle House speaker forms watchdog panel for elected officials MatForce, partners celebrate three-year drop in Yavapai County accidental overdose deaths Suspect taken into custody after allegedly firing handgun inside Prescott apartment complex At Prescott Corral of Westerners’ meeting, ‘Big Nose Kate’ will reflect on her life PVPD: Residents falling victim to phone scams Yavapai County jury convicts Georgia man of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital addresses data security incident

Mountain Valley Rehabilitation Hospital/Courtesy

Mountain Valley Rehabilitation Hospital/Courtesy

Originally Published: March 29, 2024 8:46 p.m.

Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (MVRH) in Prescott Valley announced today that it is providing notification of a data security incident that involved patient information.

On Feb. 1, 2024, the hospital was alerted to unusual activity in its Information Technology environment. In response, it promptly secured and isolated its IT systems. MVRH also commenced an investigation with assistance from a third-party cybersecurity firm, and has been in communication with law enforcement.

Through its ongoing investigation, the hospital determined that an unauthorized party gained access to its IT network between the dates of Jan. 16, 2024. and Feb. 4, 2024. While in the hospital’s IT network, the unauthorized party accessed and/or acquired files that contain information pertaining to certain patients, including their names and one or more of the following: addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance plan member IDs, claims data, diagnosis, and/or prescription information. For some patients, this information may have included their Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers.

On March 29, 2024, MVRH began mailing letters to patients whose information may have been involved in the incident. Patients whose Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers may have been involved are being offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. In addition, the facility established a dedicated, toll-free incident response line to answer questions that individuals may have.

If an individual believes their information was involved and have any questions about this incident, please call 844-563-2187, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., Eastern Time, except for major U.S. holidays. Additional information about this incident can also be found at https://mvrrh.ernesthealth.com/.

For patients whose information was involved in the incident, the hospital recommends reviewing the statements they receive from their healthcare providers and contacting the relevant provider immediately if they see services that they did not receive.

Mountain Valley Rehabilitation Hospital takes this incident very seriously, and sincerely regrets any concern this may cause. To help prevent something like this from happening again, MVRH has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems.

Information provided by Mountain Valley Rehabilitation Hospital.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: