LinkedIn is testing a new feature you may not like

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 29, 2024 4:57 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Like many other platforms, LinkedIn is now testing vertical, short-form videos and serving them to some users. 
  • It remains to be seen if LinkedIn will make this a feature for everyone on the service.

Whether you love or could live without it, short-form video — arguably made popular by TikTok — is here to stay. After TikTok saw success and continues to see it, competing platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat hopped on board, and even broader streaming sites like Netflix and the short-lived Tubi went after it.

LinkedIn is experimenting with short-form videos under a dedicated “Video” tab in the top navigation bar. User Austin Null first spotted it, a strategy director at McKinney (an influencer agency), and the platform confirmed the test to TechCrunch

Like TikTok or Instagram Reels, you can swipe to the next video and engage with it through likes or comments. The interface visually matches LinkedIn's traditional written posts from the demo shared.

While TikTok and Instagram might scatter the possibilities with dance trends next to tech unboxings, with advice and comedy in between, LinkedIn’s approach for short-form video is focused on the professional world, with careers front and center. The feed itself will pull in videos already posted on the platform, a feature that’s been longstanding, but it remains to be seen if LinkedIn is aiming to court creators.

Although it is still a test and is not rolling out to all users, LinkedIn is clearly looking for feedback — both good and bad — on this new content type. If appropriately themed and sorted by content that is already resonating with you on LinkedIn, the arrival of a video that you can easily digest and learn something from could be welcomed. It could also be seen as a distraction from the heart of the platform, though.

TheStreet has contacted LinkedIn for comments and to see if more can be shared on the approach and types of short-form videos they see as the best fit. If LinkedIn responds, we’ll be sure to update this piece.

