KFC rolls out new menu item to challenge McDonald’s, Burger King

Fast-food chains have engaged in "chicken wars" dating back to the introduction of McDonald's (MCD) Chicken McNuggets in 1981 after the failed initial launch of the McChicken Sandwich in 1980. The great success of McNuggets, which were rolled out nationally in 1983, prompted the fast-food chain to relaunch the McChicken Sandwich in 1988, which has also proved to be a success.

Restaurant Brands International's (RBI) (QSR) Burger King brought out its Chicken Nuggets in 1985 after introducing its long breaded chicken sandwich in 1979. Carl's Jr. and Hardees offer their version of chicken nuggets, Chicken Stars, as well as hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and charbroiled chicken sandwiches. Wendy's has its chicken nuggets and also reintroduced spicy nuggets in 2019.

Yum Brands' (YUM) Taco Bell in February 2024 also rolled out its Crispy Chicken Nuggets nationwide after testing the product in select markets in fall 2023.

Popeyes had a very popular chicken sandwich

RBI's Popeyes started a chicken sandwich war back in 2019, though fast-food brand Chick-fil-A has sold chicken sandwiches since its first restaurant opened in 1967. Of course, Popeyes offers many other fried chicken menu items, including its signature chicken, chicken tenders, chicken wings and chicken nuggets.

The fast-food chain also offers fried flounder fish sandwiches, fried shrimp and popcorn shrimp as alternatives to fried chicken.

KFC in fall 2023 introduced the limited time offer Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps to its menu, following Burger King's version, the BK Royal Crispy Wrap. McDonald's had its Snack Wraps item on its menu before dropping them in 2016. KFC's Chicken Wraps, however, have already disappeared in restaurants.

But the granddaddy of fast-food chicken chains also offers its original recipe and extra crispy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and various side dishes.

In summer 2022, Yum Brands' KFC tested Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, consisting of hand-breaded, 100% white meat, in select stores in the Charlotte, N.C., area, as a direct challenge to McDonald's popular Chicken McNuggets, Burger King's Chicken Nuggets, Carl's Jr.'s and Hardee's Chicken Stars and Popeyes Chicken Nuggets. KFC's market test proved to be successful enough to launch the menu item nationwide in 2023, while it also retired its long-time Popcorn Chicken menu item.

KFC's Saucy Nuggets KFC&solYum Brands

KFC launches Saucy Nuggets

The success of KFC's Chicken Nuggets launch prompted the fast-food chain to introduce its new Saucy Nuggets, featuring its nuggets dripping with new sauce flavors Honey Sriracha, Korean BBQ and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce that will be available in restaurants nationwide starting April 1, the company said in a March 28 statement. KFC is also reintroducing its Nashville Hot Sauce, first offered in 2016 for its Nashville Hot Chicken, and its Georgia Gold Sauce, unveiled in 2017.

Honey Sriracha is a sweet heat sauce, with red peppers, garlic and honey; Korean BBQ is a umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame; and Sicky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour includes sweet and tangy flavors of pineapple, garlic, vinegar, and chili. The classic Nashville Hot is described as smoky, spicy and crispy, and Georgia Gold is a honey-mustard style barbecue sauce.

