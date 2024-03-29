How Ozempic, weight-loss drugs force health enthusiasts to change

The GLP-1 drugs originally manufactured for type 2 diabetes patients continue to gain popularity for their weight-loss side effects.

Pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are leading the way with medicines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Related: Ozempic, weight-loss drugs rise and the fitness industry reacts

Novo Nordisk manufactures Ozempic and Wegovy, while Eli Lilly makes Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Ozempic and Mounjaro are primarily used for treatment of diabetes, while Wegovy and Zepbound are approved by the FDA for weight loss.

While Ozempic is the GLP-1 drug that currently seems to get the most popular attention, the others (and plenty more) are in the game and vying to compete for profits.

But health and fitness experts say people who are taking the medicines for weight loss — and the fitness professionals who coach them — are encountering changes that must be made.

The Street had some questions along these lines for Sabrena Jo, senior director of science and research at the American Council on Exercise (ACE), a nonprofit that certifies health and fitness professionals.

What follows is a part of the conversation:

Ozempic injection pens and a box are seen. Shutterstock

TheStreet: There are plenty of GLP-1 medications out there, but Ozempic seems to own the lion's share of the public consciousness when people talk about weight-loss drugs in popular culture. Why do you think that is?

Sabrena Jo: Ozempic has captured the public's attention for several reasons. Firstly, its effectiveness in weight loss, as evidenced by both clinical trials and high-profile testimonials (e.g., celebrities and social media influencers), has made it a subject of considerable interest. The media has played a significant role in amplifying its visibility, often highlighting success stories of significant weight loss. Ozempic's manufacturer has also engaged in effective marketing strategies that have made the brand name almost synonymous with GLP-1 medications for weight loss, further cementing its place in popular culture.

TheStreet: How are these drugs underscoring the need for fitness coaches to refocus on lifestyle factors including physical activity for people using these medications?

Sabrena Jo: GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic, are highlighting the necessity for fitness coaches to recalibrate their focus towards comprehensive lifestyle factors, including physical activity, for individuals using these treatments. Here's how.

5 changes of focus the GLP-1 medications have prompted

(Sabrena Jo:)

Amplifying the role of physical activity: These medications primarily target weight loss through mechanisms such as appetite regulation and blood sugar control. However, their effectiveness can be significantly enhanced with the integration of regular physical activity. Exercise not only complements the weight-loss effects of GLP-1 medications but also contributes to overall health improvements, such as better cardiovascular health, improved insulin sensitivity, and enhanced mental well-being. There’s been an emphasis on promoting resistance training as a means to mitigate the muscle loss associated with weight loss while taking these drugs. This approach seems reasonable, but it should also be noted that the research on resistance training to maintain muscle while taking GLP-1 medications is nascent, so no evidence-based statements on this point can be made at this time.

Addressing side effects with lifestyle modifications: GLP-1 medications can have side effects, including gastrointestinal discomfort, that may affect an individual's ability to maintain regular physical activity. Fitness coaches have the opportunity to tailor exercise programs that accommodate these side effects, ensuring that clients can continue to progress towards their health goals comfortably and sustainably.

Education on sustainable health behaviors: The use of these medications underscores the need for a shift from purely exercise-focused interventions to comprehensive lifestyle changes that include nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and sleep hygiene. Fitness coaches are in a unique position to educate clients on the importance of these factors, not only for weight loss but for long-term health and wellness.

Personalized coaching strategies: Understanding the specific needs and potential limitations of clients taking GLP-1 medications is crucial for fitness coaches. This knowledge allows for the customization of physical activity plans that align with the individual’s health status, medication effects, and personal goals. By personalizing strategies, coaches can more effectively support their clients in overcoming obstacles, enhancing motivation, and ensuring that lifestyle modifications are both effective and enjoyable.

Collaborative care approach: The increasing use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss also highlights the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to obesity and health management. Fitness professionals may find themselves part of a broader healthcare team, working alongside doctors, nutritionists, and other specialists. This collaborative effort ensures that clients receive a well-rounded support system, integrating medical treatment with lifestyle interventions for optimal outcomes.

GLP-1 medications bring to light the critical need for fitness coaches to adopt a more holistic, informed, and personalized approach to health and fitness coaching. By focusing on comprehensive lifestyle factors and working in tandem with healthcare providers, exercise professionals can play a pivotal role in supporting individuals in achieving their health and weight loss objectives in the context of these medications.

Related: Ozempic, weight-loss drugs rise and the fitness industry reacts

The author of this story owns shares of Novo Nordisk.