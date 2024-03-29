An Etsy entrepreneur is exposing Tesla's shortcomings to new owners taking delivery

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital addresses data security incident Senators told of ‘alarming’ level of drone incursions at southern border Prescott Valley family safely evacuated after residential broken gas line Prescott man critical after being struck by vehicle House speaker forms watchdog panel for elected officials MatForce, partners celebrate three-year drop in Yavapai County accidental overdose deaths Suspect taken into custody after allegedly firing handgun inside Prescott apartment complex At Prescott Corral of Westerners’ meeting, ‘Big Nose Kate’ will reflect on her life PVPD: Residents falling victim to phone scams Yavapai County jury convicts Georgia man of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

An Etsy entrepreneur is exposing Tesla's shortcomings to new owners taking delivery

James Ochoa
Originally Published: March 29, 2024 8:23 p.m.

Cars are a major purchase, and, for as much as they are worth, owners who take delivery of new cars should expect that every part and panel is absolutely perfect on the day they get the keys.

Related: Major automaker issuing a massive recall due to dangerous rollaway risk

A total of 4,027 Tesla Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles, which will be sent to the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, wait to be loaded on board the roll-on-roll-off cargo vessel Theben operated by Wallenius Wilhelmsen at Nangang port in Shanghai, China.

VCG&solGetty Images

However, expectations are below the ground at one prolific automaker — Elon Musk's Tesla  (TSLA) .

As build quality problems like panel gaps and fit and other fit and finish issues are littered throughout its lineup of EVs, it is fair that customers should remain vigilant and scrutinize every detail the moment they receive their cars.

One enterprising entrepreneur on Etsy is helping out fellow Tesla owners with an interesting line of products that helps DIY-ers do something that Tesla cannot seem to do themselves at the factory. 

Amongst the kitschy handmade items and personalized gifts on Etsy is the store of an Irvine, Calif. seller named EverydayChrisTesla. Despite what his name suggests, Tesla YouTuber Everyday Chris does not make cold pressed, handmade bars of soap shaped to look like Cybertrucks, nor does he make wood carved models of Tesla Roadsters on his Etsy page.

As an accompanying document to go alongside his video guides, Chris specializes in offering thorough, detailed, easy-to-follow delivery checklists that can be used to inspect Model 3's, Model Y's, Model X's and Cybertrucks upon delivery.

For the low price of $4.99, you can digitally download and print out a checklist to do a job that was supposed to be through at the factory, yourself.  

The product description of the Delivery Checklist of the most popular Tesla model — the Model Y, reads: 

"Got your new Tesla Model Y? Take the stress out of figuring out what to look for that needs to be fixed! This is a thorough checklist that keeps you organized and prevents you from forgetting the small things before it's TOO LATE to fix!"

Employees of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Brandenburg work on a production line of a Model Y electric vehicle.

picture alliance&solGetty Images

Everyday Chris's checklists do touch on specific, common problems that certain Tesla vehicles have upon delivery. 

For example, certain steps on the checklist for the Cybertruck asks owners to check for defects and imperfections in the stainless steel body, as well as inspecting the weather seals and the LEDs that illuminate the truck bed. 

On the Model X checklist, it asks owners to ensure that the gullwing "Falcon Wing" doors open equally and fully, as well as checking for defects in the door hinges.

Chris warns that none of his lists are official Tesla products, nor are they an indication of official quality control standards of Tesla.

Additionally, free versions of said checklists are available on his website.

It goes to show, however, how different Tesla is as a car company. 

According to J.D. Power, Tesla ranked second from the bottom in 2023 when it came to initial quality — the quality of new cars based on owner impressions, with a score of 257 reported problems per 100 vehicles. 

More Business of EVs:

Despite the enterprising and good natured vision of Everyday Chris, the existence of such a list is a very bad premise for Tesla, and it sets in stone that its cars are, well — not good quality. Tesla is a unique car company where you can configure a car and buy a car online, but the experience would be the most seamless if the cars sold to customers were perfectly OK upon delivery.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: