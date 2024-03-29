Amazon's bestselling Adirondack chair that gets shoppers excited for 'a lifetime of outdoor comfort' is on sale for spring

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are lawn chairs, and then there are Adirondack chairs, which are some of the most durable and comfortable furniture options you can have on your patio. Although they usually cost upwards of $400, we found a deal at Amazon that's too good to pass up.

The Serwall Adirondack Chair is the no. 1 bestseller on the site, and it just so happens to be on sale for $120 instead of $160. That's a $40 discount everyone should take advantage of, because there's no telling how long it will last. You might even want to consider adding more than one to your cart while it's marked down to such a cheap price given that it's made of weather-resistant material.

The polycarbonate frame and polystyrene planks have the appearance of real wood but are longer-lasting and fade- and rot-resistant. These materials can withstand rain, snow, and wind, setting this chair apart from other outdoor furniture that would blow away or rust out after one season.

Serwall Adirondack Chair, $120 (was $160) at Amazon

The chair will require assembly once it arrives, but thankfully it comes with everything you need to make it a relatively quick and painless process. Several shoppers confirmed that it only takes about 15 minutes to set up after reading the directions, and they were able to enjoy their new Adirondack chair the same day it was delivered. It can hold up to 380 pounds and has a foldable design that makes it easy to store and allows it to be taken on road trips for tailgating or camping.

Over 1,400 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and many of the satisfied customers have become repeat buyers. One person who described the chairs as "comfy and sturdy" said they bought eight chairs.

"Well worth the investment," one reviewer wrote. "I also like the width of the seat, definitely doesn’t feel cramped for space. Looking forward to a lifetime of outdoor comfort."

Adding the Serwall Adirondack Chair to your patio is a great way to spruce up your outdoor space with quality furniture at an affordable price. Grab one (or two) for just $120 each.