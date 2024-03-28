OFFERS
United Airlines makes a big change travelers have been asking for

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: March 28, 2024 3:49 p.m.

Over the last year, the issue of how airlines both accommodate and treat travelers with disabilities has been under the microscope. 

Multiple travelers have been drawing attention to the fact that their wheelchairs have been broken or they have not been offered proper care when getting on and off the plane. In November 2023, a TikTok video of American Airlines  (AAL) baggage handling staff tossing around a passenger's wheelchair as they unloaded the plane earned the ire of the internet and prompted a corporate response. In another incident, an Air Canada  (ACDVF)  passenger ended up without a means of transportation in a foreign country for days after airline workers broke his during travel.

Related: Disabled travelers keep asking airlines to stop breaking their wheelchairs

While many of the news to come out around this subject tends to be negative, United Airlines  (UAL)  just announced that it will take a step in a better direction with accessibility features that will make it easier for customers to search for flights best equipped to accommodate wheelchair users.

Four United Airlines planes sit on the ground at an airport.

Shutterstock

'More likely their experience will be a good one...'

Appearing as a dedicated filter on the airline's website and mobile app, the feature will allow users to search flights they plan to book based on both general accessibility options and whether the plane is large enough to accommodate their specific mobility device.

More Travel:

The new feature also comes with a policy change that will allow customers who need to take a more expensive flight because the one they wanted to take couldn't accommodate their needs to request a refund of the difference.

"The more we know about a customer’s device, the more likely their experience will be a good one – from booking and check-in to the flight itself,” United's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Linda Jojo said in a statement. “These new tools and policies also set our employees up for success, especially those working on the ramp or at the gate."

'Ensure that all wheelchair users can book a flight'

According to United, it transports over 200,000 wheelchairs and other mobility devices per year. Representatives of organizations advocating for disability rights welcomed the move and said that it can help people who use wheelchairs plan ahead of their trips. 

United’s initiative was developed with collaboration from the United Spinal Association advocating for the 5.5 million wheelchair users across the U.S. and mobility device maker Numotion. Both said that the people they represent or serve have repeatedly expressed that the biggest problems arise when accessibility options or the general airline experience are different from what is promised when they book the ticket or when they are unable to check what they can expect.

"United Spinal Association appreciates this strong first step toward improving the air travel experience for wheelchair users," UNS CEO and President Vincenzo Piscopo said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with United Airlines to ensure that all wheelchair users can book a flight to their next adventure, business meeting, or visit with family or friends on the flight they choose, trusting they will arrive safely with their equipment intact.”

