These colleges cost more than $90,000 for just a year's tuition

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PUSD Education Foundation scholarship deadline is April 30 Prescott man gets 100 years for sexual exploitation of minor Scam callers pretending to be YCSO targeting the public Yavapai College Prescott Job Fair set for April 3 Affordable Care Act celebrates 14th anniversary following jump in enrollment, continuing political discord Tell us about your collection New fire, police stations among pressing needs of Prescott public safety departments ‘Almost, Maine’ is Bradshaw Mountain High School Theatrical Troupe’s final show of the 2023-24 school year Officials with the Prescott Police and Fire departments meet with the Prescott City Council during a study session on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The meeting including a discussion about the departments’ This stinks; a noxious weed forces Arizona national monument's picnic area to close until May

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

These colleges cost more than $90,000 for just a year's tuition

Ross Kohan
Originally Published: March 28, 2024 1:32 p.m.

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Thursday, March 28.

FULL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT BELOW:

J.D. Durkin: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching today on TheStreet.

Today marks the final trading day of the month, and all three major indexes are on pace to finish both the month and the first quarter of 2024 in positive territory. Markets will be closed on March 29 for Good Friday, but investors will be keeping on eye out for the latest PCE report, which the Federal Reserve pays closest attention to when deciding its path forward on interest rates.

In other news - the cost of attending some of the country’s most well-known New England colleges and universities is at an all-time high. Yale, Tufts, Boston University, and Wellesley College are some of the schools that will now cost more than $90,000 to attend. With some schools costing nearly six figures a year, the rising cost of these institutions is far higher than the average inflation of other goods and services.

For example, Wellesley’s tuition will increase by 4.7 percent for the 2024-2025 school year, coming to a Toal of more than $92,000. However the Consumer Price Index, which is a measuring stick of inflation, rose just 3.2 percent from February 2023 to February 2024.

While the numbers for these New England-based schools are eye-popping, they’re not alone. According to the Department of Education, the cost of attending a public four-year college increased by more than 200 percent between 1987 and 2017. And that’s led to an increase in student debt - borrowers between the ages of 25 and 34 hold an average balance of $32,000.

The Biden administration has made it a priority to cancel student loan debt, and the White House has forgiven more than $138 billion for nearly 4 million Americans since the President took office.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: