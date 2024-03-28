Tax trends and tips

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PUSD Education Foundation scholarship deadline is April 30 Prescott man gets 100 years for sexual exploitation of minor Scam callers pretending to be YCSO targeting the public Yavapai College Prescott Job Fair set for April 3 Affordable Care Act celebrates 14th anniversary following jump in enrollment, continuing political discord Tell us about your collection New fire, police stations among pressing needs of Prescott public safety departments ‘Almost, Maine’ is Bradshaw Mountain High School Theatrical Troupe’s final show of the 2023-24 school year Officials with the Prescott Police and Fire departments meet with the Prescott City Council during a study session on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The meeting including a discussion about the departments’ This stinks; a noxious weed forces Arizona national monument's picnic area to close until May

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tax trends and tips

Lisa Greene-Lewis for TurboTax
Originally Published: March 28, 2024 10:08 a.m.

An analysis of 2022 tax returns revealed some trends in employment, investing and in the size of refunds that taxpayers receive. Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax Live expert, explains how these insights may help you at tax time.

Watch the video above or read the transcript below.

Tracy Byrnes: So believe it or not, there's some serious trends going on in the tax world these days. And TurboTax has been keeping track. Lisa Greene-Lewis CPA and TurboTax expert, is here with us right now. All right. So Lisa, before we dive into this data — because it's really interesting — how did you gather it?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. So we issued a tax return report the end of last year looking at tax year 2022 tax returns to give us insight to what happened in 2022 and what's to come. And we use aggregated and anonymized data to represent the full US population.

Tracy Byrnes: That's amazing. OK, so clearly there's some trends coming out in the employment world. What are you seeing?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. So we saw an indication of an increase in self-employment and side gigs, which we continue to see that. And in our data, we saw 8.1% of tax filers included a Form 1099-NEC or a 1099-K in their tax return. So that is indication of they have self-employed work.

Tracy Byrnes: It's interesting, Lisa, that so many people are becoming self-employed. But there's so much that comes with it. How do they keep track of everything?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. One thing I would recommend, keep track of all your business expenses that are directly related to your business. So you can save on your taxes. So things like computer equipment, if you drove your car for your business, and mileage, that's a big one, or your home office, you want to keep track of those expenses so you can save on your overall taxes, as well as your self-employed taxes.

Tracy Byrnes: And now income, you're saying there's some serious trends in income as well.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. We saw some interesting data in that as well. So we saw that single filers with a dependent so that were claiming head of household, they saw an increase in their income of 8.6%. And in that, I just want to remind people if they did see those increases, there are ways to save on their taxes. So if you're filing head of household, you can get a bump in your standard deduction. So this year for the tax filing season, the standard deduction if you're single is $13,850. But if you file as head of household, you don't want to forget that because it's $20,800. So that's one thing I just want to remind people of.

Tracy Byrnes: Yeah, super important. All right. In the investing world, you've seen some trends as well. What are they?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: So in the investing world, what we saw is 2.34% of tax filers reported crypto transactions. And that was a little bit lower than the previous year. The previous year was about 3%, which does kind of make sense with the previous year we saw a lot of people making a lot of money in crypto sales. So people may not have sold as much. One thing I do want to remind filers, of which I know you touched on in another segment, if you did experience crypto losses, you can offset those crypto losses against your gains. And then you can offset up to $3,000 of those losses against ordinary income like wages.

Tracy Byrnes: Right. Super important but even more important that you report these trades. Crypto trades are not for free. And finally, speaking of free, people are getting refunds back, aren't they? What's the trend there?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. So in tax year 2022, we did see lower refunds. And we heard reports of this in 2022 because of a lot of the Covid relief went away. So that's one reason people were seeing those differences. And I do want to point that out. Coming into tax year 2023, we may see better outcomes because, like we talked about in another segment, the inflation adjustments were increased the most we've seen in decades. So that can help people's tax outcome.

Tracy Byrnes:: So, Lisa, if I fall into some of this trend data, what can I do to help myself during tax time?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. If you have any of these life moves or life events, you can come to TurboTax. And you can either choose to do your taxes yourself. Or you can get help along the way and have your return reviewed by a TurboTax Live expert before you file. Or you can fully hand your taxes off to them. And they can do your taxes from start to finish. And then new this year, you can meet with a local tax pro in your area in person and have them do your taxes.

Tracy Byrnes: A lot of options, a lot of trends. Lisa Greene-Lewis, TurboTax expert and CPA. Thank you for sharing.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Thank you for having me.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: