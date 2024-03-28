Stephen A. Smith thinks LeBron James is pulling a 'slick' move by starting his new podcast

LeBron James may be in the twilight of his career, but he's still an NBA star and the league's biggest draw for fans.

So it was a pleasant surprise when LeBron James and 15-year NBA veteran turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick announced on March 18 that they would be launching a new podcast called "Mind The Game."

James has balanced media obligations with his NBA career as a part of the talk show "The Shop" alongside his business partner Maverick Carter or as an actor in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

But this new show is different.

The show is a dissection of the technical aspects of basketball, as the first two episodes have seen Redick and James talk about specific basketball plays like defending the "post split" of the Golden State Warriors.

These are the type of basketball discussions that many of mainstream media doesn't produce — but perhaps the most prominent member of popular sports media world had thoughts on James' show.

Stephen A. Smith hopped on his own podcast, "The Stephen A. Smith Show," on March 19, and threw some praises at James for creating this show.

"First of all, major props and considerations to LeBron James," Smith said.

Smith said that he believes a lot of athletes like James who have "brilliant basketball minds" don't go in-detail about the technicalities of the sport because they dismiss the know-how of most of media. Instead, Smith said, they become "sensitive" to the criticisms of mainstream media.

But he credits James for doing this show so that because it's a way to finally bridge that gap and educate fans.

"Their problem is they so damn sensitive most of the time," Smith said "It's so dismissive and aloof because they're not talking to somebody they consider on their level. They don't want to talk about it as opposed to taking an opportunity to actually teach the game. Now LeBron has put his words, his bravado, his stature, his money, figuratively speaking, where his mouth is."

But after giving James props, Smith then said that he feels James is pulling off a "brilliantly slick" move by starting this podcast.

Smith's reasoning starts with James' partner of choice, Redick, who is a frequent guest on ESPN's (DIS) "First Take" alongside Smith.



Smith and Redick have gone back and forth on "First Take" regularly — a part of why Redick has earned a reputation as the member of media who does not back down to Smith. Despite the on-air moments of tension, the two seem to speak respectfully about one another.

But Smith sees James' decision to team up with Redick is a move that allows him to speak with someone who shares the same type of understanding of the game — and that will help him in overall media discourse.

"To have a voice like that serves LeBron in a multitude of ways because it provides him cover from the regular discourse that would serve to criticize or sully his name in any way because he don't want to do it," Smith said. "He believes that's beneath him. So he got with somebody that will do it for him. Not to say that's what JJ signed on for, not to say that for JJ is about. I'm just saying that JJ knows the game, and he is quick to check anybody who thinks they know stuff they don't know about the game of basketball."

But Smith, in a deceptive and playful tone, said that he's not going to fall for James' move.



"It's a brilliant move on LeBron James part, very slick, and it will work like heaven against everybody — except me," Smith said. "When you go out on that wing and you jacking up shots you don't need to jack up or you're hesitant about getting to the free throw line, or you're choosing to shoot a fallaway jump shot instead of taking it to the hole instead of being that man amongst boys that you are — JJ ain't going to be able to help you there no matter what he says."

Despite the call out, Smith still ended with respect and praise for the new show.

"It is a brilliant idea, and everybody should want to watch JJ Redick with Lebron James," Smith said.

"Mind The Game" has been a massive success early on. The first episode has already surpassed 3.2 million views on YouTube, while the second episode, which released yesterday, already has over a million views.

It's also the top sports podcast on Spotify, and in the top five among all podcasts on the audio streaming platform.

