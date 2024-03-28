Ozempic, weight-loss drugs rise and the fitness industry reacts

As drugs originally developed for people with type 2 diabetes become increasingly popular for their weight loss effects, ramifications are being felt in a number of ways.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) , for example, manufactures Ozempic and Wegovy. Ozempic is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating diabetes, and Wegovy is approved by the FDA for weight management.

These drugs, known as GLP-1 medications, have recently been the subject of some controversy as supply shortages for people with diabetes have been caused because of demand by others for the medications' weight-loss effects.

But the increased use of the drugs for weight loss also affects the fitness industry.

The Street recently caught up with Sabrena Jo, senior director of science and research at the American Council on Exercise (ACE), a nonprofit organization that certifies health coaches and exercise professionals.

"The ACE mission inspires us to collaborate with like-minded organizations, top research institutions, policymakers on the federal and state level, fitness industry leaders and diverse community organizations to increase physical activity for improved public health," writes the ACE website.

TheStreet exchanged some questions and answers with Jo and gathered some of her thoughts about the weight loss drugs and their impact on the fitness industry and its clients.

The conversation follows:

An Ozempic injection device is held. Shutterstock

TheStreet: Financially speaking, have you seen any evidence of people having to choose whether to spend their money on weight loss drugs or health coaches?

Sabrena Jo: Personally, I have not, but it stands to reason that given the high cost of these medications, some individuals may find themselves having to prioritize their spending. This situation highlights the need for a broader conversation about accessibility to weight loss interventions. While some may opt for the medication due to its perceived quick results, others value the long-term benefits and personalized support offered by health coaches. This dilemma further underlines the importance of integrated approaches that offer both medical and lifestyle support to manage weight effectively.

Ultimately, the rise of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic is a significant development in the fight against obesity, necessitating a shift in the health and fitness industry towards more integrated and personalized approaches to weight management. This evolution offers both challenges and opportunities for professionals and clients alike, emphasizing the need for collaboration, education, and a focus on sustainable health changes.

TheStreet: How is the health and fitness industry preparing to navigate this new era in weight loss?

Sabrena Jo: The health and fitness industry is actively preparing to navigate this shift by promoting education focused on obesity and weight management for professionals. There's an emphasis on interdisciplinary approaches that include both medical treatment and lifestyle modification strategies. Additionally, many organizations are beginning to offer more comprehensive services that include nutritional counseling, psychological support, and personalized exercise regimens to address the needs of individuals taking weight loss medications.

Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications bring changes to multiple groups

TheStreet: What are the biggest changes you see the availability of these drugs making for (1) the health and fitness industry, (2) health coaches and exercise professionals and (3) clients who are taking these medications?

Sabrena Joe: The rise in GLP-1 medication usage necessitates a shift in the industry towards a more holistic health approach. It underscores the importance of integrating medical treatments with lifestyle modifications. The industry may see an increase in collaborations between healthcare providers and fitness professionals to create comprehensive weight management programs that combine the benefits of medication with physical activity and nutrition.

For health coaches and exercise professionals, there's a clear need to adapt their programs to accommodate the unique needs and limitations of clients on these medications. This might include understanding the side effects of GLP-1 medications, such as gastrointestinal issues, and modifying exercise plans and nutrition recommendations accordingly. Additionally, there’s a growing importance for professionals to educate themselves on the mechanisms of these drugs to better support their clients’ goals.

Clients using GLP-1 medications may experience changes in appetite and gastrointestinal symptoms. They might need more personalized guidance on nutrition to manage these side effects while still ensuring they receive the necessary nutrients for health and weight loss. There's also a potential shift in focus towards maintaining weight loss over the long term, emphasizing sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes.

The author of this story owns shares of Novo Nordisk.