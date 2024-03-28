Low-cost airline launches new credit card for deals and miles

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PUSD Education Foundation scholarship deadline is April 30 Prescott man gets 100 years for sexual exploitation of minor Scam callers pretending to be YCSO targeting the public Yavapai College Prescott Job Fair set for April 3 Affordable Care Act celebrates 14th anniversary following jump in enrollment, continuing political discord Tell us about your collection New fire, police stations among pressing needs of Prescott public safety departments ‘Almost, Maine’ is Bradshaw Mountain High School Theatrical Troupe’s final show of the 2023-24 school year HUSD welcomes new leaders as part of planned 2024-25 district reorganization plan This stinks; a noxious weed forces Arizona national monument's picnic area to close until May

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Low-cost airline launches new credit card for deals and miles

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: March 28, 2024 3:22 p.m.

Those who use one airline frequently will know that, in order to collect points and reach status tiers faster, they need not only a loyalty account but also a company credit card.

Major airlines such as Delta  (DAL) , United Airlines  (UAL)  and American Airlines  (AAL)  all have their own branded credit card (in some cases, several for those with different spending and income levels) that in some cases offers ten times the points on any purchase with the airline as well as perks such as a free checked suitcase on its flights. Budget airlines such as Spirit Airlines  (SAVE)  and Frontier  (FRON) also offer travelers multiple credit card options.

Related: Airlines are cracking down on lounge crowding in a way you won't like

The latest low-cost carrier to launch its first credit card is Breeze Airways  (BREZ) . The new Breeze Easy Visa Signature credit card  (V) , which the Salt Lake City-based budget airline unveiled this week, is co-created which Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank. It is linked to the airline's existing BreezeRewards loyalty program and offers holders complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi, priority boarding and up to 10x in points on flights and other purchases made with the airline.

A photo zooms in on a Breeze Airbus plane.

Breeze Airways

This is what air travelers to do to get the new Breeze credit card

The annual fee is $89 and, to encourage travelers to sign up, the airline is offering 50,000 BreezePoints (each point has a cash value of one cent) as a sign-up bonus after customers spend $2,000 within 90 days of opening the card. The points can then be redeemed for travel to cities where Breeze flies.

More Travel:

"Combined with Barclays' trusted track record with major travel brands, I’m confident the Breeze Easy Visa will be THE airline card of choice for Breeze guests and frequent travelers," Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement to media outlets.

Breeze 'thrilled to announce' five new flights to Florida from different cities

Similar to other such credit cards, Breeze points will be earned on every purchase on the card but those made with the airline will be multiplied at a higher rate. Purchases at restaurants and grocery stores also get a higher points-collection rate of two points per dollar spent.

Breeze paired the announcement of the new card with a route update that includes new flights to Florida from new markets such as Bangor, Maine; Dallas, Texas; Lancaster, Penn. and Lansing, Mich. as well as a new inter-Florida route between Tampa and Pensacola International Airport (PSL) — the beachfront city in the northwestern part of the state is nearly a two-hour flight away from the middle of the state.

The new routes are geared for the winter snowbirds and sun-seekers and are set to start running in October with the exception of the Tampa-Pensacola route which will start running as early as June 28.

"We're thrilled to announce five more cities to our expanding network as we continue to add great destinations and also connect the dots between Breeze’s existing cities," Breeze President Tom Doxey said in a statement. "With Breeze's added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: