Low-cost airline launches new credit card for deals and miles

Those who use one airline frequently will know that, in order to collect points and reach status tiers faster, they need not only a loyalty account but also a company credit card.

Major airlines such as Delta (DAL) , United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) all have their own branded credit card (in some cases, several for those with different spending and income levels) that in some cases offers ten times the points on any purchase with the airline as well as perks such as a free checked suitcase on its flights. Budget airlines such as Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Frontier (FRON) also offer travelers multiple credit card options.

The latest low-cost carrier to launch its first credit card is Breeze Airways (BREZ) . The new Breeze Easy Visa Signature credit card (V) , which the Salt Lake City-based budget airline unveiled this week, is co-created which Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank. It is linked to the airline's existing BreezeRewards loyalty program and offers holders complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi, priority boarding and up to 10x in points on flights and other purchases made with the airline.

A photo zooms in on a Breeze Airbus plane. Breeze Airways

This is what air travelers to do to get the new Breeze credit card

The annual fee is $89 and, to encourage travelers to sign up, the airline is offering 50,000 BreezePoints (each point has a cash value of one cent) as a sign-up bonus after customers spend $2,000 within 90 days of opening the card. The points can then be redeemed for travel to cities where Breeze flies.

"Combined with Barclays' trusted track record with major travel brands, I’m confident the Breeze Easy Visa will be THE airline card of choice for Breeze guests and frequent travelers," Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement to media outlets.

Similar to other such credit cards, Breeze points will be earned on every purchase on the card but those made with the airline will be multiplied at a higher rate. Purchases at restaurants and grocery stores also get a higher points-collection rate of two points per dollar spent.

Breeze paired the announcement of the new card with a route update that includes new flights to Florida from new markets such as Bangor, Maine; Dallas, Texas; Lancaster, Penn. and Lansing, Mich. as well as a new inter-Florida route between Tampa and Pensacola International Airport (PSL) — the beachfront city in the northwestern part of the state is nearly a two-hour flight away from the middle of the state.

The new routes are geared for the winter snowbirds and sun-seekers and are set to start running in October with the exception of the Tampa-Pensacola route which will start running as early as June 28.

"We're thrilled to announce five more cities to our expanding network as we continue to add great destinations and also connect the dots between Breeze’s existing cities," Breeze President Tom Doxey said in a statement. "With Breeze's added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country."