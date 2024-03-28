OFFERS
Google’s Pixel 8 gains two new features — but there’s a big catch

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 28, 2024 3 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • A few weeks after adding Gemini Nano to the Pixel 8 Pro and noting that it wasn't arriving on the standard Pixel 8, Google is switching things up. 
  • Gemini Nano will power two features on the Pixel 8, but it's not getting a wide rollout.

Google  (GOOG)  made headlines a few weeks back by rolling out a version of its Large Language Model Gemini Nano to its flagship Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. This made the already widely loved and popular Recorder app even more handy and added functionality to its keyboard.

At the time, though, Google also confirmed that it wouldn’t be arriving on the Pixel 8, the more affordable but still very much a flagship smartphone with similar specifications; Google’s Tensor G3 powers the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, with the only difference being RAM. The Pixel 8 has 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Series starts at 8GB of RAM and runs aspects of Gemini Nano to power various Galaxy AI features.

Courtesy of a new feature drop, though, and shortly after rolling out Circle to Search to more devices, the Pixel 8 is gaining access to Gemini Nano and the other new feature as a “Developer Preview.”

Through this, the Pixel 8 gets a “Smart Recorder,” which can still transcribe a conversation in real-time but can also summarize the key points simultaneously—even without an internet connection. It’s a handy way to record an interview, an important meeting, or an event, and now it could be even more helpful.

A “Smart Reply” function in G-Board is also powered by Gemini Nano, which is essentially predictive text on steroids. It can read the message through the on-device processing and then suggest a hopefully appropriate response. 

While it’s exciting to see Google expanding what devices it can run Gemini Nano on, you’ll need to be enrolled and opt in the Developer Preview to get it on the Pixel 8. This is a great response to the feedback from Pixel 8 users who, to put it lightly, were a bit surprised that it would only be arriving on Pixel 8 Pro.

Both phones already offer a large set of features with some AI or ML component running in the background, and the Tensor is designed to handle those processes efficiently. So it makes sense that Google is working to bring its LLM to the entire lineup, not just the flagship device.

If you have a Pixel 8, you can now use Smart Recorder and Smart Reply; you need to be comfortable opting for the “Developer Preview” and be a registered Android Developer. You also may encounter a bug or two.

Considering that Google made this adjustment, it could be further testing performance for what might one day be a true consumer rollout.

Google's Pixel 8 in Rose.

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

