Discount retailer faces Chapter 11 bankruptcy or liquidation

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
House speaker forms watchdog panel for elected officials MatForce, partners celebrate three-year drop in Yavapai County accidental overdose deaths Suspect taken into custody after allegedly firing handgun inside Prescott apartment complex At Prescott Corral of Westerners’ meeting, ‘Big Nose Kate’ will reflect on her life PVPD: Residents falling victim to phone scams Yavapai County jury convicts Georgia man of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor Tell us about your collection Regional planners to apply for federal funding for Prescott pedestrian bridge Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group have until April 1 to reach new contract Former users and experts debate whether kratom, an herbal substance, helps or harms those who take it

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Discount retailer faces Chapter 11 bankruptcy or liquidation

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 28, 2024 11:40 p.m.

You would think that a struggling economy would be good for discounters. That has been true for some players including Walmart and, to a lesser extent, Dollar General, but many low-price retailers have faced massive struggles.

Tuesday Morning, and Christmas Tree Shops — two retailers built around the discount treasure hunt model — filed for bankruptcy and were not able to right the finances. Both companies ended up being liquidated after their Chapter 11 filings turned into Chapter 7 auctions. 

Related: Chapter 11 bankruptcy on table for nationwide restaurant chain

Those two companies are not the only discounters that have struggled. Dollar Tree (DLTR) will be closing 600 stores under its Family Dollar brand. It has also moved away from the $1 price limit charging between $1.50 and $7 for items in its stores.

That, as you might imagine, creates branding problems for the chain. but it has become common in the dollar store space. Dollar General (DG) , which has over 19,000 stores, has never been a pure dollar store and has items at various prices.

Dollar stores, and other discount chains, have struggled because their generally low-income customer base has been hit hard by the economy. These stores are facing a sort of double-edged sword that's making their operations more challenging.

"Most now sell food products that offer the retailers low margins. Still, everyone needs to buy food. But it’s the other items that low-income consumers are passing up as they try to make ends meet," Consumer Affairs reported. "Many consumers are passing up things like balloons, greeting cards, and craft supplies because they need money for the essentials. So inflation hurts dollar stores in two ways – it raises the cost of their inventory while discouraging their customer base."

That combination appears ready to claim another victim.

Many dollar stores are charging more than $1.

Image source&colon FREDERIC J&period BROWN&solAFP via Getty Images

99 Cents Only Stores have a storied history

A chain with a storied history, 99 Cents Only Stores started with a simple idea.

"The stores date back to the 1960s when the company's founder, Dave Gold, inherited a tiny liquor store in downtown Los Angeles and decided to run a test by selling bottles of wine at a fixed price-point of 99 cents. The test was an instant success. Dave thought selling everything in the store for 99 cents would be hugely popular," the company shared on its website.

99 Cents Only Stores grew to over 370 stores in four states with two distribution centers in California and Texas, 99 Cents Only Stores became the leading extreme value retail chain in the Western United States. It has also greatly expanded its merchandise offerings 

"The 99 Cents Only Stores serve communities with fresh produce and a wide assortment of quality products, from everyday household items to fresh produce to an exciting assortment of seasonal and party merchandise, including decorations, costumes, and gifts," the company posted.

And, while the retailer retains the name, it now sells many items for more than $0.99 but it uses the gimmick of all prices ending with $.99

99 Cents Only Stores face bankruptcy

While it's a private company, 99 Cents Only Stores has made moves over the past six months. Bloomberg Distressed Debt Reporter Erin Hudson shared some of its financial moves on her LinkedIn page in September.

"99 Cents Only Stores by one measure of earnings lost $27 million, down from an $8 million loss the year before. The dollar-store chain also saw its gross margins fall 5% and attributed the majority of the decline to inventory shrinkage," she wrote.

The company also sold its Commerce, California distribution facility for $188 million after the quarter ended and received a $21 million promissory note for a three-month term to improve liquidity.

Now, the chain has been considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing or perhaps even a liquidation, according to a new Bloomberg story.

"99 Cents Only Store LLC is considering a bankruptcy filing as the discount retailer faces a liquidity shortfall, according to people familiar with the situation," the news service posted. "The more-than-370-store company is also weighing potential liquidation since a sales process for some of its assets has stalled, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Discussions are ongoing, multiple options including an out-of-court agreement are being considered and stores remain open, they added."

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing could come as early as April, according to the report. 

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: