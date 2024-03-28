Apple's Vision Pro gets its first immersive sports film

Fast Facts

Apple Vision Pro will receive its first immersive video sports film, "2023 MLS Cup Highlight," on March 28.

You can relive the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and visuals that put you in the middle of the action on and off the pitch.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting more Apple Immersive Video content to watch on the Apple Vision Pro, it’s your lucky day. Apple (AAPL) announced a film showcasing the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs right before the start of the 2024 MLS Season in February 2024. Now, Apple is sharing more details on the film and an exact release time.

The film — “2023 MLS Cup Highlights” — runs five minutes long and drops tonight, March 28, 2024, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It will be accessible via the Apple TV app on Vision Pro and is free for folks who own the spatial computer.

Like the other Apple Immersive Video that takes you up close on a safari or a tightrope suspended high above a canyon, this film will put you in the middle of the action. Specifically, the matches are between the Columbus Crew and LAFC with voiceovers from Taylor Twellman and Jake Zivin. Loyal MLS Season Pass watches will recognize those two names as broadcasters.

Using proprietary special cameras that record in 8K 3D for a 180-degree field of view, Apple can bring a viewer close to the action, as in filming right about the goal at a pivotal moment, along the sides of the pitch to see the footwork to the locker room as the Columbus Crew celebrates the championship.

A customer demoing Apple Vision Pro at Apple 5th Avenue on Feb. 2, 2024. Apple

Alongside the likely stunning visuals, Apple has matching Spatial Audio to up the immersion, and this will be the first taste of immersive content in the sports world. At the same time, hopefully, Apple is filming more of the 2024 MLS Season and other sports with the same Immersive Video format.

With MLS Season Pass, you can also watch any game streamed on upwards of a 100-inch screen either overlaid to your real environment or immersed into an environment on the Apple Vision Pro. You can read more about the entertainment experience in our review and hands-on with watching “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Disney+ here.

Alongside the launch of the “2023 MLS Cup Highlights” this evening, there are many new applications, games to watch, and even new games on the Vision Pro. Via Apple Arcade, you can now play “Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City,” “Gibbon: Beyond the Trees,” and “Spire Blast.” All upping the immersion of a normal game experience and letting you control it with your hands.

Additionally, Apple TV+ subscribers can catch the first game of Friday Night Baseball for the 2024 MLB season streaming at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on March 29, 2024.

