Apple's Vision Pro gets its first immersive sports film

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
House speaker forms watchdog panel for elected officials MatForce, partners celebrate three-year drop in Yavapai County accidental overdose deaths Suspect taken into custody after allegedly firing handgun inside Prescott apartment complex At Prescott Corral of Westerners’ meeting, ‘Big Nose Kate’ will reflect on her life PVPD: Residents falling victim to phone scams Yavapai County jury convicts Georgia man of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor Tell us about your collection Regional planners to apply for federal funding for Prescott pedestrian bridge Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group have until April 1 to reach new contract Former users and experts debate whether kratom, an herbal substance, helps or harms those who take it

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Apple's Vision Pro gets its first immersive sports film

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 28, 2024 11:40 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Apple Vision Pro will receive its first immersive video sports film, "2023 MLS Cup Highlight," on March 28.
  • You can relive the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and visuals that put you in the middle of the action on and off the pitch.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting more Apple Immersive Video content to watch on the Apple Vision Pro, it’s your lucky day. Apple  (AAPL)  announced a film showcasing the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs right before the start of the 2024 MLS Season in February 2024. Now, Apple is sharing more details on the film and an exact release time.

The film — “2023 MLS Cup Highlights” — runs five minutes long and drops tonight, March 28, 2024, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It will be accessible via the Apple TV app on Vision Pro and is free for folks who own the spatial computer.

Related: Disney+ just marked a major milestone with a ton of new content

Like the other Apple Immersive Video that takes you up close on a safari or a tightrope suspended high above a canyon, this film will put you in the middle of the action. Specifically, the matches are between the Columbus Crew and LAFC with voiceovers from Taylor Twellman and Jake Zivin. Loyal MLS Season Pass watches will recognize those two names as broadcasters.

Using proprietary special cameras that record in 8K 3D for a 180-degree field of view, Apple can bring a viewer close to the action, as in filming right about the goal at a pivotal moment, along the sides of the pitch to see the footwork to the locker room as the Columbus Crew celebrates the championship.

A customer demoing Apple Vision Pro at Apple 5th Avenue on Feb. 2, 2024.

Apple

Alongside the likely stunning visuals, Apple has matching Spatial Audio to up the immersion, and this will be the first taste of immersive content in the sports world. At the same time, hopefully, Apple is filming more of the 2024 MLS Season and other sports with the same Immersive Video format.

With MLS Season Pass, you can also watch any game streamed on upwards of a 100-inch screen either overlaid to your real environment or immersed into an environment on the Apple Vision Pro. You can read more about the entertainment experience in our review and hands-on with watching “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Disney+ here.

Alongside the launch of the “2023 MLS Cup Highlights” this evening, there are many new applications, games to watch, and even new games on the Vision Pro. Via Apple Arcade, you can now play “Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City,” “Gibbon: Beyond the Trees,” and “Spire Blast.” All upping the immersion of a normal game experience and letting you control it with your hands.

Additionally, Apple TV+ subscribers can catch the first game of Friday Night Baseball for the 2024 MLB season streaming at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on March 29, 2024.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: