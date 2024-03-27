OFFERS
This carpet rake with 66,000+ perfect ratings picks up 'mounds and mounds' of hair, and it's only $13 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 27, 2024 1:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're a pet owner who feels like it's nearly impossible to get carpets and rugs clean from loose hair, listen up. Sometimes it can seem like no vacuum or any amount of suction is going to free the fur trapped beneath plush carpets, but thankfully, there's an inexpensive tool at Amazon that's up to the task.

The Furemover Original Pet Hair Carpet Rake only costs $13 and has racked up more than 66,000 five-star ratings for how well it works. It features a two-in-one design with rubber bristles and a squeegee that is ideal for cleaning everything from low-pile rugs to thick carpets. All you have to do is brush it across the surface and within seconds you'll start to see hair pile up with every stroke. With short, quick back-and-forth movements, the brand says it's "like a magnet" to dig up fur deep within your flooring.

"I've had pet hair from my two dogs embedded in my living room rug for MONTHS," one person said. "Nothing seemed to get it out but the Furemover worked like a charm. It picked up mounds and mounds of fur buildup. It works great on pretty much every floor surface and it picks up dirt and debris you would have never known was there!"

Furemover Original Indoor Pet Hair Carpet Rake and Squeegee, $13 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Since the base is made from rubber, it's relatively easy to clean. Simply wipe away any excess hair and then rinse it under the sink with warm, soapy water and let it dry before its next use. If you don't want to scoop up the piles of hair it produces by hand, we suggest grabbing a handheld vacuum to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

We understand that visible proof can speak louder than words, so we encourage you to check out the hundreds of five-star image reviews that show just how useful this tool is. Frankly, they're appalling yet grossly satisfying. Some of the images show dogs next to piles of fur the same size as them.

"I was very, very skeptical that the solution to my pet hair problem was something as ludicrous as squeegeeing my carpet, but the results are undeniable," a reviewer wrote. "I find it's best to use the blade side, and then once everything is clean, to 'fluff' the carpet with the bristles. It makes it look very new and fresh. The picture I've attached is what I swept from only about a quarter of my apartment. I lured my 40-pound dog into posing next to the hair I extracted for scale and for humorous effect."

For only $13, the Furemover Carpet Rake is worth a try, especially since it's backed by so many rave reviews. What do you have to lose? 

