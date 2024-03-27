There's AI-generated porn for sale on Etsy

Fast Facts

Explicit, AI-generated images are readily available for sale on Etsy, the online marketplace.

The images appear to be in violation of Etsy's terms of use, which prohibit pornography.

Etsy, the online marketplace where you can buy everything from hand-embroidered aprons to hand-made furniture, now appears to be home to dozens of shops selling AI-generated pornographic images.

This was pointed out earlier in March by X user Brunna Tom, who tagged Etsy multiple times but received no response.

Without needing to log into the website — meaning there is no way for Etsy to verify whether someone searching is a minor or not — the term "AI Girl," beyond delivering several explicit search suggestions including "AI Girl Squirting," returns several pages worth of results bogged down with explicit or suggestive images of women generated by artificial intelligence.

TheStreet found no such images of men.

Several of the available listings also appear to violate existing trademarks — TheStreet identified listings that sell NSFW (not safe for work) AI-generated, suggestive images that appear to mimic Rapunzel from Disney's "Tangled," Princess Jasmine from Disney's "Aladdin" and She-Hulk from Marvel's "She-Hulk."

Other stores sell a range of explicit AI-generated images of women and girls for anywhere between $1 and $10 per download.

The images, according to information included on some listings, have been viewed dozens of times in the past 24 hours.

Me, trying to sell original material on Etsy and even after 1 year on that not have rights for free listing



Meanwhile @Etsy allow p0rn p3do AI freely on their website#aigirls @etsystatus @etsy_shops_ #midjourneyArt pic.twitter.com/w9y9fmDOK7 — Brunna Tom (@bruna_tom) March 14, 2024

One shop sells an e-book guide whose intention is to instruct people in the creation of AI-generated "adult X-rated content."

The seller says that users who purchase the book (for $18) will get access to AI image-generation sites without filters. The seller says that the guide includes "step-by-step face-swapping instructions and video creation tips."

Etsy's terms of use explicitly "prohibit pornography," though the shop does allow the restricted sale of "mature content." Though Etsy's policies don't clearly define the difference between pornographic and mature content, it does say that mature content must comply with a set of policies, including a "mature" tag on each listing.

None of the listings TheStreet reviewed included the "mature" tag.

The policy also requires that the thumbnails of mature content be "kept appropriate for general audiences."

While some of the thumbnails in question are blurred or merely suggestive, many are openly explicit.

Etsy, in response to TheStreet's request for comment, said that it is looking into the situation.

It is important to note that AI diffusion models employ a mathematical process designed to create variations of the images in their training sets; they "are explicitly trained to reconstruct the training set," according to research scientist Nicholas Carlini.

AI-generated porn and deepfakes

Though the issue of AI-generated porn gained attention in January when synthetic, explicit deepfakes of Taylor Swift went viral on X, the issue has been worsening for years.

In 2017 when it was first reported by Motherboard, AI-generated deepfake porn took days to create. Today, existing image generators allow users to create such images in seconds.

Recent investigations by 404 Media have highlighted the flood of AI-generated porn that is inundating the internet; the organization found Tuesday that Leonardo AI, an image generator that has raised $31 million in funding from investors including Samsung, is being used to generate nonconsensual sexual images of celebrities.

A Stanford investigation last year found hundreds of examples of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in an open dataset that was used to train popular AI image generators, including Stability AI.

Tools, meanwhile, have proliferated across the internet that allow users to "nudify" people in uploaded images. Last year, a group of high school girls became the victim of AI-generated deepfake porn.

Cybersecurity experts that TheStreet has spoken with in recent weeks have said that the problem has two prongs: one, the generators that allow the creation of these images, and two, the platforms that allow the images to spread.

Recent polling from the Artificial Intelligence Policy Institute (AIPI) found that 82% of American voters believe AI companies should be liable when their tech is used to create fake pornography of real people; 87% believe the social media platforms that spread such images should likewise be held liable.

