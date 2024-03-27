Sephora is suddenly abandoning a major market

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PUSD Education Foundation scholarship deadline is April 30 Prescott man gets 100 years for sexual exploitation of minor Scam callers pretending to be YCSO targeting the public Yavapai College Prescott Job Fair set for April 3 Affordable Care Act celebrates 14th anniversary following jump in enrollment, continuing political discord Tell us about your collection New fire, police stations among pressing needs of Prescott public safety departments ‘Almost, Maine’ is Bradshaw Mountain High School Theatrical Troupe’s final show of the 2023-24 school year Officials with the Prescott Police and Fire departments meet with the Prescott City Council during a study session on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The meeting including a discussion about the departments’ This stinks; a noxious weed forces Arizona national monument's picnic area to close until May

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Sephora is suddenly abandoning a major market

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: March 27, 2024 8:53 p.m.

One of the fastest growing but most fickle areas of the retail industry is the beauty market, which seems to change its trends by day as it adds new – and younger – entrants constantly. 

Thanks to the rise of social media, the beauty industry is reaching a broader audience than ever before. More potential customers are exposed to more products on a regular basis, and with the rapid nature of changing trends, this presents a potential money pit for tuned-in brands and manufacturers. 

Related: Amazon has an answer for Target and Kohl's big beauty moves

Some of the most popular and successful brands have utilized social media, which is largely cheaper for marketing than traditional routes, to their great advantage. Brands like Elf Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, and Glossier are either native to social media or have a major following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Many of them either work regularly with beauty influencers to promote their products or were upstarted by influencers outright. 

And as younger consumers flock to what was once viewed as more upscale beauty and cosmetics shops, like LVMH-owned Sephora, the impetus is on brands to cater to a wider audience. Nowadays, any brand worth its salt carries quality skin care for a more mature audience, plus some products with bold colors or shimmer for the demographic that skews younger. 

Sephora brand cosmetics display at the redesigned Sephora store at 5 Times Square in New York City.

Fairchild Archive&solGetty Images

Sephora makes an abrupt closure

But even if you carry all the right brands and cater to an ever-widening audience, sometimes, things just don't break your way. 

That has been the case for Sephora in one of its most competitive markets, South Korea. 

Sephora made the difficult decision in March to shutter its locations and cease operations in South Korea after facing tough competition from other competitors. Korea is home to some of the most tuned-in beauty and skincare enthusiasts, with Korean skincare ranking as one of TikTok's most searched terms consistently and Amazon's top-selling personal care product a CosRx cream from a South Korean manufacturer. 

It's easy to understand why foreign beauty shops might face a little bit of skepticism from locals and tourists who make the pilgrimage to one of the biggest beauty meccas in the world. 

Sephora, which made the announcement on social media, said it made the decision with "a heavy heart," and will begin closing stores later this spring.

"Sephora Korea will phase out online malls, mobile app stores and offline stores starting May 6, 2024, and proceed with market withdrawal," Sephora wrote in a translated caption on its Korean Instagram page. 

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sephora first launched in South Korea's upscale Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul in 2019 and now has five stores in the country. Inside Retail Asia estimates Sephora posted losses of $17.6 billion won in 2022.

It maintains that select products from Sephora can still be found in "10 local stores and online malls in Asia," following the planned May 6 closures.

TheStreet has reached out to Sephora for comment.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: