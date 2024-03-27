Las Vegas Strip’s new casino brings on popular classic rock band

Major concert tours often roll through Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena or one of the many hotel-casino theaters on or off the Strip. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, likely the biggest concert tour of 2023, stopped at Allegiant for two sellouts on March 24-25, 2023.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played T-Mobile in Vegas on March 22, 2024, which was the band's first show in Sin City since August 2002 when they played at Thomas & Mack Center.

Billy Joel, Sting, George Strait coming to Allegiant

In 2024, some big shows are already lined up for Allegiant, including Billy Joel and Sting performing Nov. 9 at the stadium and a big country concert coming Dec. 7 with George Strait, Chris Stapleton & Little Big Town.

Legendary superstar rock band Pearl Jam will return to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time in 18 years at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 16 and 18 as part of its Dark Matter World Tour 2024.

The concerts will promote the band's 12th studio album "Dark Matter" which will be released on April 19 on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records. The album's title track is currently available on the band's website pearljam.com.

Superstar R&B headliner Usher's Vegas shows on the Strip date back to a 1998 performance at MGM Grand Garden Arena and 10 subsequent Vegas concerts over the years from 2002 to 2017. The "Yeah" singer, who performed this year at the Super Bowl half-time show at Allegiant, returns to Vegas this year for at least one more time on Nov. 15 at T-Mobile Arena on his Past Present Future tour.

Popular 1990s rock band Hootie & The Blowfish's history playing Las Vegas dates back to Dec. 30, 1995, when the band played The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino after success of their debut album, "Cracked Rear View." The band last played Vegas in June 2019 at T-Mobile Arena on the Group Therapy Tour, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of their first album.

Darius Rucker performs with Hootie and the blowfish as part of the 'HootieFest 2023' at Moon Palace The Grand on April, 29, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images) Thaddaeus McAdams&solGetty Images

Hootie & The Blowfish tour returns to Las Vegas

Hootie & The Blowfish returns to the Las Vegas Strip for two shows Aug. 23-24 at BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau Las Vegas as part of the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. A review of the seating charts for both shows reveal that ticket face values on March 26 range from $69 for the top upper level section to $570 for the front row.

Hootie email list and Citi cardmember presales, as well as VIP experiences and premium ticket packages, are currently on sale through Ticketmaster, and Hootie social presale begins March 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin March 28 at 10 a.m. Pacific, while general public sales go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Hootie & The Blowfish stormed onto the music scene after releasing their album "Cracked Rear View" in 1994, which included four of the bands biggest hits ever, "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry," "Only Wanna Be With You" and "Time." The album hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart in spring 1995, and the band has sold 25 million records worldwide since releasing its first record.

Hootie frontman Darius Rucker in 2008 took a hiatus from the band and released his first country album "Learn to Live" that included his first country single "Don't Think I Don't Think About It," which went to No. 1 on the country charts.

