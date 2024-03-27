ESPN is looking to bolster NFL analyst line-up with this newly-retired superstar

ESPN is always looking for ways to improve its on-air talent. For it's next move, the company is looking to lock-in a recently retired NFL star who has already earned his stripes in the media world.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports is eyeing former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce to join its "Monday Night Football" pregame crew, according to a report by The Athletic.

Kelce would likely join a crew led by Scott Van Pelt, Marcus Spears, and Ryan Clark, who just signed an extension with the network. Michelle Beisner-Buck is also going to stay on as the crew's feature reporter.

But Kelce could come in to replace Robert Griffin III, whose spot is described as "in jeopardy" by The Athletic's report.

Kelce, who announced his retirement earlier this month, is one of the biggest free agents in the football media market right now as his services are reportedly being pursued by NBC, CBS, and Amazon Prime Video as well.

Outside of his widely successful 13-year NFL career, Kelce has already shown his abilities behind the microphone. His podcast alongside his brother called "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" is one of the most popular sports podcasts in the country.

It certainly helps that he's a beloved character who has also benefited from the popularity bump of his brother's pop sensation girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Another big free agent in the sports media market is legendary head coach Bill Belichick — though he has reportedly told networks that he isn't interested in a studio role.

