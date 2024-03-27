ESPN is looking to bolster NFL analyst line-up with this newly-retired superstar

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Lake admits she defamed Maricopa County recorder with election charges Prescott VA employee honors her Vietnam veteran father’s legacy Federal judge allows Mexican government to sue gun dealers Council unanimously affirms Preservation Commission’s 2023 denial of Plaza Hotel Tell us about your collection YCSO Weekend Roundup: Pipe bomb device found by father and son hiking near Hillside YC, multiple community partners hosting comprehensive spring health fair March 30 Two YC honors students add national scholarship award to list of achievements Dallin Kimble named Prescott city manager CAFMA, police join forces to bring neighborhood addresses to ‘light’

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

ESPN is looking to bolster NFL analyst line-up with this newly-retired superstar

Colin Salao
Originally Published: March 27, 2024 3:18 p.m.

ESPN is always looking for ways to improve its on-air talent. For it's next move, the company is looking to lock-in a recently retired NFL star who has already earned his stripes in the media world.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports is eyeing former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce to join its "Monday Night Football" pregame crew, according to a report by The Athletic.

Related: Bill Belichick exploring media options with Peyton Manning, ESPN

Kelce would likely join a crew led by Scott Van Pelt, Marcus Spears, and Ryan Clark, who just signed an extension with the network. Michelle Beisner-Buck is also going to stay on as the crew's feature reporter.

But Kelce could come in to replace Robert Griffin III, whose spot is described as "in jeopardy" by The Athletic's report.

Kelce, who announced his retirement earlier this month, is one of the biggest free agents in the football media market right now as his services are reportedly being pursued by NBC, CBS, and Amazon Prime Video as well.

Related: Record-breaking Super Bowl reveals the power of Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes and Spongebob

Outside of his widely successful 13-year NFL career, Kelce has already shown his abilities behind the microphone. His podcast alongside his brother called "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" is one of the most popular sports podcasts in the country.

It certainly helps that he's a beloved character who has also benefited from the popularity bump of his brother's pop sensation girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Another big free agent in the sports media market is legendary head coach Bill Belichick — though he has reportedly told networks that he isn't interested in a studio role.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks 3 top value stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: