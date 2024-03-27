OFFERS
Disney+ just marked a major milestone with a ton of new content

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 27, 2024 7:57 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • You may have noticed an updated color scheme for the Disney+ app icon, and it denotes a new milestone for the streaming service.
  • In the United States, folks who subscribe to the Disney Bundle will now find Hulu and Disney content on the same app.

Disney+ and Hulu are closer than ever to being one. Eagle-eyed streamers may have noticed a color change to Disney+’s logo and app earlier this week, and now the company is making the changes official.

Hulu is now officially bundled with Disney+, with a dedicated button for content and shows or movies appearing in line on the streaming service's main homepage. Essentially, combining the two content libraries into one app, it seems that Hulu green merged with Disney+ blue into a color named “Aurora” — a kind of teal, mixing blue and green.

A look at the updated Disney+ interface with a dedicated Hulu button and a mixed library of shows.

Disney&plus

Essentially, if you’re a Disney  (DIS)  Bundle subscriber in the United States, you can now access content from either service all under one roof in Disney+. Unlike the beta period, in which a Hulu button was alongside Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, you’ll see Hulu content like “Only Murders In The Building,” “Shogun,” or even “Abbott Elementary” featured in the rows on the homepage of Disney+.

Content discovery should be a lot easier, and you won’t find yourself jumping from Disney+ after streaming “The Bad Batch” to Hulu to watch “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“This marks the most significant technical, operational, and product evolution for Disney+ since its launch – one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking,” said Disney Entertainment & ESPN president and CTO Aaron LaBerge in the release.

It also hints at a goal of a more engaging user experience within Disney+, meaning that improved content recommendations and spotlights on the broad range of content are all available in one app.

A look at the updated Disney+ interface, which now features Hulu content.

The Disney and Hulu bundle experience—known as the Disney Bundle — starts at $9.99 a month, but Disney is also letting you subscribe to each platform independently. Disney is also using the launch of Hulu on Disney+ as a moment for an updated advertising campaign, which mixes popular titles from Disney+ and Hulu quite harmoniously.

On the new teal shade named “Aurora,” Joe Early — President of Direct-to-Consumer at Disney Entertainment — had this to say: “The color is named Aurora, both for the aurora borealis, but also as an homage to Princess Aurora.”

You can check out the new Disney+ experience with Hulu in town in the Disney+ app, which is available on many platforms, including Android and iOS, streaming TVs, streaming players, and tablets like the iPad or Samsung’s Galaxy Tab. Additionally, for folks with an Apple Vision Pro, the arrival of Hulu on Disney+ does solve a missing on-platform Hulu app.

And when you fire up the Disney+ app, listen for a new mnemonic made by composer Ludwig Göransson.

