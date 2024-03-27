Analyst who correctly forecast Gold's rally unveils new price target

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PUSD Education Foundation scholarship deadline is April 30 Prescott man gets 100 years for sexual exploitation of minor Scam callers pretending to be YCSO targeting the public Yavapai College Prescott Job Fair set for April 3 Affordable Care Act celebrates 14th anniversary following jump in enrollment, continuing political discord Tell us about your collection New fire, police stations among pressing needs of Prescott public safety departments ‘Almost, Maine’ is Bradshaw Mountain High School Theatrical Troupe’s final show of the 2023-24 school year Officials with the Prescott Police and Fire departments meet with the Prescott City Council during a study session on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The meeting including a discussion about the departments’ This stinks; a noxious weed forces Arizona national monument's picnic area to close until May

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Analyst who correctly forecast Gold's rally unveils new price target

Todd Campbell
Originally Published: March 27, 2024 11:37 p.m.

Gold prices took investors on a roller-coast ride in 2023, popping and dropping throughout the year's first nine months. Then, gold took off, making a bee-line from October lows to all-time highs.

The rally since last fall caught many investors by surprise, given concern that a stronger dollar because of sticky inflation would crimp demand for the precious metal, causing the SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund  (GLD)  — the largest ETF backed by physical gold — to stall.

One analyst who wasn't caught flat-footed was TheStreet Pro's Bruce Kamich. He told investors on Oct. 10 that "The 8-year cycle in gold is making a bottom." 

His profit-friendly prediction suggests gold bugs should pay attention to what he thinks could happen to gold prices next.

Bruce Kamich accurately predicted the rally in gold.

TheStreet&solBruce Kamich

The Fed presses the pause button on interest rates

The Federal Reserve aims to craft monetary policy that keeps inflation and unemployment low.

Inflation surged in 2022 because of easy money policies to reduce unemployment during COVID lockdowns. A global supply chain disruption when the Ever Given was grounded in the Suez Canal didn't help, causing prices to skyrocket.

Related: Goldman Sachs unveils commodity price targets ahead of rate cuts

In response, global central banks enacted the most hawkish policy since Volcker declared war on inflation in the 1980s. The Fed Funds Rate was lifted from essentially zero to 5.25%, creating a big headwind for gold, which is priced in dollars.

The increase in the rate successfully curbed inflation, driving the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a common inflation measure, from a peak above 9% in June 2022 to about 3.2% in February 2024. 

As a result, the Fed is no longer under as much pressure to increase rates, leading the U.S. Dollar to retreat, and gold to rise.

It's unclear whether or when inflation will achieve the Fed's 2% inflation target. Nevertheless, the progress made so far has led to the Fed shifting to the sidelines, and, importantly, the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections in December suggests rates could be cut three times by the end of 2024.

Gold's price chart reveals a new target

Bruce Kamich has been analyzing commodities like gold using technical analysis for over 50 years, so he's seen more than his share of bull and bear markets.

His experience evaluating price, volume, and technical analysis indicators, including momentum, led to his accurate forecast that gold would bottom in October.

More Wall Street Analysts:

Now that gold prices have risen substantially to all-time highs, Kamich recently reevaluated the SPDR Gold ETF's charts. He remains bullish.

"The daily trading volume histogram shows an increase in volume in recent days. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength since the middle of February and is poised to make a new high for the move up. The trend-following Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is in a bullish alignment above the zero line," wrote Kamich in March. 

On-balance volume is essentially up minus down-day volume. MACD is a momentum indicator. 

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF closed at $203 on March 27, and higher prices could be coming. Using a weekly point-and-figure chart, Kamich calculated a price target of $271 for the ETF. 

It could have even more room to run, though.

"I used weekly price data using percentage changes and a five-box reversal filter," said Kamich. "This suggests a price target in the $299 area. Let's call it $300. Round numbers can be magnets at times."

The U.S. economy could support gold stocks in 2024

The Federal Reserve estimates that gross domestic product, or GDP, will grow by 2.1% in 2024, down from 2.5% in 2023. It is also expected that unemployment, while remaining low, will climb to 4% from 3.6% in 2023.

A slowing economy and rising unemployment could make next year challenging, especially given the uncertainty of the presidential election year.

If so, gold may benefit from a lower dollar and a flight to safety. For perspective, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF more than doubled between 2008 and 2011 when global economies were entrenched and emerging from the Great Recession. Gold prices also performed nicely when the Federal Reserve started cutting rates in 2019 and the global economy was upended by Covid in 2020.

If gold has made its "8-year" low, as Kamich postulated last October, then interest rate cuts and investor uncertainty could help gold stocks rally.

Kamich has picked gold mining stocks as top ideas in 2024. Based on point-and-figure charts, he thinks Harmony Gold  (HMY)  could rally to $10. He also set a target of $12 for Osisko Gold Royalties  (OR) .

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: