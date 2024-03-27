OFFERS
Wednesday, March 27
American Lutheran Church to present The Living Last Supper March 28

Congregrants of American Lutheran Church rehearse The Living Last Supper, to be presented at the church at 7 p.m. March 28, 2024. (American Lutheran Church/Courtesy photo)

Congregrants of American Lutheran Church rehearse The Living Last Supper, to be presented at the church at 7 p.m. March 28, 2024. (American Lutheran Church/Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2024 6:20 p.m.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, will hold a special Maundy Thursday worship this evening, March 28, at 7 featuring The Living Last Supper as portrayed in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting.

Worshipers will learn from each apostle how they met Jesus, interacted with Him, and how each disciple may have died. The actors are members of the congregation.

Information provided by American Lutheran Church.

