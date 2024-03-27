OFFERS
A popular $290 Moroccan-style rug shoppers describe as 'thick and plush' is on super sale for just $77 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 27, 2024 8 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been itching to redecorate but don't want to drain the bank on new furniture, consider swapping smaller accent pieces instead. Making small changes can make a big difference and will also allow you to get more bang for your buck.

One thing you should have on your radar is the Livabliss Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug that's currently on mega sale at Amazon for only $77, which is a $213 discount from the original $290 price tag. It measures 5 feet and 3 inches by 7 feet and 3 inches, which is ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms alike. Not only will its beige and white coloring match practically any aesthetic, but it's also made of soft polypropylene using a power-loomed weave that creates a warm, cushioned base for your feet. 

Livabliss Hapsburg 5'3" x 7'3" Moroccan Shag Area Rug in Beige, $77 (was $290) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The brand states that it's durable enough to withstand high-traffic areas as long as it's vacuumed regularly. Doing so will help fluff up the fabric and keep it looking clean and fresh, even if you have pets and kids around. It's also recommended to have a pad underneath to help it stay in place on hard floors without scratching the original surface.

More than 4,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and over 800 have sold in the past 30 days. If you're skeptical about its quality based on the low price, take it from rave reviewers who say it's "well worth the money and better than others with a higher price tag!" Another person said, "not only is this rug beautiful but it’s thick and plush under your feet."

"I never imagined being a fan of a shag rug, but I am and love it so much I have two of them," a third shopper wrote. "So soft and comfortable on your feet. Easy to vacuum, and somehow is holding up magnificent to my family and my drooly dog. Everyone that comes over compliments it."

Considering most rugs of this size usually cost $100 or more, the Livabliss Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug for just $77 is a major steal. Don't hesitate to add it to your cart at such a discounted rate. 

