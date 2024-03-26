Trader Joe’s raises banana prices by more than 20%, marking first price hike in 20 years

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
CAFMA, police join forces to bring neighborhood addresses to ‘light’ Chino Valley moving ahead with Perkinsville project; Earth Resources gets contract to extend water, sewer Verde River Headwaters State Park moves closer to reality; sale of Del Rio Springs land closes Yavapai College Chino Valley Center celebrates 20 years YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative Richard Crider named Prescott Airport director

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Trader Joe’s raises banana prices by more than 20%, marking first price hike in 20 years

Ross Kohan
Originally Published: March 26, 2024 1:54 p.m.

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Tuesday, March 26.

Related: Trader Joe's manager reveals secret hack shoppers don't know about

FULL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT BELOW:

J.D. Durkin: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange - here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are looking to pick up steam after a muted day yesterday. The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all saw minimal movement from open to close.

Investors are anticipating today's consumer confidence report as well as as Friday’s PCE report - which the Federal Reserve pays the closest attention when deciding its path forward on interest rates. Currently, investors are pricing in a 92 percent chance that the central bank holds rates steady during its May meeting.

In other news - for the first time in more than two decades, Trader Joe’s is raising the price of its 19-cent bananas. A single banana will now run you 23 cents - and while that doesn’t seem like a big deal on the surface, keep in mind that it’s a more than 20 percent price hike.

While the grocer didn’t go into detail about what prompted the increase, Trader Joe’s said “We’ve now reached a point where change is necessary.” But the change falls in line with what Americans have had to deal with across the board when it comes to groceries. According to a CBS MoneyWatch report, consumers are paying 20 percent more for the same groceries they bought in 2021.

Another food favorite that continues to get more expensive is chocolate. The price of cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate, is at an all-time high and is continuing to rise. West Africa is responsible for more than 60 percent of the world’s cocoa production. But climate issues in the region have damaged crops, causing the cocoa supply to drop and prices to increase. Rising fuel prices have also bumped up transportation costs - and now cocoa prices are already up more than 100 percent this year.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: