Tesla stock leaps as Elon Musk pushes key technology tied to profit boost

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative Richard Crider named Prescott Airport director Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for death threats made to election official Hobbs Briefly: Ready, set, library! National Library Week, April 7-13 HUSD seeks helpers to help with logistical aspects of restructuring project for 2024-25 school year Picture this: Prescott Valley holds annual Eggstravaganza

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tesla stock leaps as Elon Musk pushes key technology tied to profit boost

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: March 26, 2024 11:39 a.m.

Tesla  (TSLA)  shares moved higher in early Tuesday trading as the carmaker moved to promote one of its key technologies, and potential profit drivers, ahead of next week's crucial first-quarter delivery figures. 

Tesla's carmaking division has been a significant drag on the stock's performance this year as CEO Elon Musk's strategy of gaining and maintaining market share through price cuts and discounts continues to eat into its profit margins.

Musk has often said, however, that Tesla is more than just a carmaker, and he has touted the potential of its Dojo supercomputer, its AI ambitions and its lucrative energy-storage division. 

"Tesla should really be thought of as roughly a dozen technology startups, many of which have little to no correlation with traditional automotive companies,” Musk told investors earlier this year. He spoke after a set of disappointing first-quarter earnings that included a lack of specific guidance for 2024 profit.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday that "all US cars that are capable of FSD will be enabled for a one month trial this week."

Slaven Vlasic&solGetty Images

One business unit that Musk has suggested could add early heft to Tesla's profit margins, however, is now starting to emerge as a financial and practical reality.

Tesla's Full-Self-Driving future

Musk told Tesla employees late Monday that it would be "mandatory" for its North American operations to "install and activate" Full Self-Driving software in new Tesla vehicles, and to "take customers on a short test ride before handing over the car."

"Almost no one actually realizes how well (supervised) FSD works," Musk wrote in the memo. "I know this will slow down the delivery process, but it is nonetheless a hard requirement."

All US cars that are capable of FSD will be enabled for a one month trial this week

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024

Tesla has claimed to have data based on around 300 million miles of driving, a figure Musk said last year would "soon be billions of miles and tens of billions of miles." That would provide a huge competitive advantage for the company as it ramps up investments in AI and other technologies to harness its potential.

The impact on profit margins could also be notable, given the $12,000 cost addition to a Tesla's average selling price of $45,000. Musk has also said that Tesla is in discussions to license the technology to a "major" original-equipment manufacturer and is "very open to licensing our Full-Self-Driving software and hardware to other car companies."

More Tesla:

Gene Munster, an analyst at Deepwater Asset Management and a longtime Tesla bull, says the licensing of FSD technology could generate as much as $20 billion in annual revenue within five years of the first agreement.

"If Tesla is successful at landing one OEM, the likelihood that other carmakers jump on board is high. It would be a similar dynamic we’ve seen over the past month as seven carmakers have signed up to use Tesla’s charging network," Munster said.

 "If in a decade, Tesla has a 10% share of the global auto market (their goal is closer to 20%), the company should be making just over $100 billion in operating income," Munster added. "While these targets are many years away, it illustrates the FSD licensing opportunity is meaningful and worth the wait."

Related: Tesla stock slumps after startling China decision

Tesla Q1 delivery report on tap

Tesla must first navigate next week's update on first-quarter deliveries, which are expected to be hit by soft demand in China and production snags at its newly launched factory in Berlin.

Wall Street forecasts, which are likely to be honed over the coming days, currently peg first-quarter deliveries at between 425,000 and 430,000 units, a 12% quarter-on-quarter decline but a tally that would still be up marginally from the year-earlier period.

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi lowered his Tesla price target by $30 Tuesday, to $120 a share, while slashing his forecast for first-quarter deliveries by nearly 70,000 units to 426,000.

Quarter to date, "Tesla has experienced soft China/Europe demand and constrained U.S. Model 3 production,” Sacconaghi said. “Despite the stock’s underperformance year to date, we struggle to see a catalyst for Tesla. We expect tepid growth in 2024, as well as 2025, bringing into question the company’s growth narrative.”

Tesla shares were marked 3.5% higher in premarket trading to indicate an opening bell price of $178.65.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: