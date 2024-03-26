Target quickly selling out of affordable designer collab

It may only be March, but three of the largest retailers in the U.S. are already putting their best efforts into winning 2024.

Those retailers need little introduction, and the chances are good they've done business with you during a recent busy sales period, be it during the holidays or the early spring season, when we're already seeing a lot of promotional activity.

Amazon (AMZN) , for example, just wrapped up its Big Spring Sale, which ran from March 20 to 25 and -- unlike its other promotional events -- was open to both Prime members and nonmembers.

Walmart (WMT) has been working to add more brands to its repertoire, recently launching a partnership with Plus Ultra and Zimba oral-health brands, as well as featuring an exclusive L'Oreal line in stores and online.

But Target (TGT) seems to have been working overtime to attract new customers and build out its brand recognition.

It recently launched a paid membership, Target Circle 360, to compete with Walmart+ and Amazon Prime. This year it also has been building out its in-house brands, which are focused on quality and price. It routinely collaborates with big names, including designers, viral internet brands, and celebrities, to attract new interest.

And it very quickly tends to sell out of limited-edition featured items.

Target's latest line is selling out fast

One of Target's most highly anticipated collaborations was announced in February, giving the retailer ample time to promote the line. And on Saturday, Target launched the highly anticipated collaboration with the designer Diane von Furstenberg.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Target's collection features about 200 pieces mostly for women and kids, with prices ranging roughly $5 to $50. The collection includes brightly colored geometric wrap dresses, high-waisted trousers, bedding, bath linen, pillows, activewear and some furniture, including a leopard-print swivel chair.

Target began selling its DvF collaboration in the early hours of Saturday morning, but it's been so popular that it's quickly selling out. Some customers even say they woke up early (or stayed up late) to shop the drop.

"I stayed up until 2 a.m. this morning to order online so that I wouldn't have to worry about shopping in store," one Reddit user said.

"For me it was 3 am! I ordered some online. Then went to the store to see what they had in person. My store had limited styles so I am glad I placed an online order," another wrote.

Since the line is limited, some eager customers have been disappointed at the lack of inventory.

"No, they will not restock. For designer partnerships they only buy a limited amount from vendors and when it’s gone, it’s gone," one Reddit user posted on the Target subreddit.

Other customers said they had ordered pieces in multiple sizes to make sure they got a piece that fit, contributing to the fast sellout.

"I ordered it and two sizes just in case. I am part of the problem," one customer wrote.

"I will also say to give it a week, because people were buying a size up and a size down due to inconsistent sizing. We only received one of each size in a lot of things, so stock was going rapidly."

This writer also noted: "I was also told this LTO [limited time offer] collection must be returned within 14 days of purchase." And indeed, Target says that there's a 14-day return policy on this collection, compared with the chain's standard 90-day return policy.

Many of the styles, including the Collared Sleeveless Ginkgo Cherry Tomato Sweaterknit Midi Wrap Dress and the Long Sleeve Midi Arrow Geo Green Wrap Dress, were either partly or completely sold out online at last check.