Southwest Airlines offers free airfare (if you act fast)

Southwest Airlines has a pretty generous loyalty program for frequent flyers. The airline even lowered the qualifications to earn status in 2024 to make it easier for more people to receive meaningful benefits.

Unlike other airlines that use a miles-flown system for customers to earn rewards, Southwest also uses a flights-flown system. So, a regular customer can earn more miles flying long flights or reach status by flying short flights more often.

It takes either 20 one-way flights or 35,000 tier points (determined by miles of flown and type of ticket flown on) to earn A-List Status each year. One a passenger hits that tier, they get a lot of valuable benefits.

First, A-List passengers get checked in automatically, so they don't have to pay for Early Bird Check-in or manually check in 24 hours before their flight. That does not guarantee a spot in the "A" boarding group. But if an A-List passenger does not get a position in the first regular group to board, they get to board after the A group finishes getting on the plane.

A-List members also get free same-day changes and standby flights as well as priority security lane access in some airports. Passengers who fly 40 one-way flights or earn 70,000 points get all the previously named perks as well as free WiFi.

Southwest, however, saves its best perk for passengers who fly 100 one-way flights or earn 135,000 points. That's a whole lot of flying and few people will reach those levels, but the airline has made that tier's biggest benefit, the Companion Pass, available to passengers who fly a single round trip.

Southwest has a very generous loyalty program. Image source&colon William Thomas Cain&solGetty Images

Southwest's Companion Pass bring big value

Earning a Southwest Companion Pass allows the Rapid Rewards member who achieved the status to pick someone to fly free with them for the rest of the current year and the entire next year.

"Companion Pass is the benefit that allows you to choose one person to fly with you, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) unlimited times whenever you purchase or redeem points for a flight," the airline shared on its website. "...For even more flexibility, Companion Pass Members can change their designated Companion up to three times each calendar year."

It's a perk aimed mostly at frequent business flyers. That makes sense because Southwest does not offer business class, so it attracts companies looking to spend less on employee travel. Earning a Companion Pass would allow business colleagues to travel together at essentially half the price.

Normally, people who fly for pleasure, or even those who mix business and personal travel, won't get anywhere near the 100 flights or 135,000 tier points it takes to earn a Companion Pass. The airline, however, has a very limited-time promotion where it's making earning a Companion Pass (albeit one that's good for only two months) very easy.

Southwest offers an easy way to earn a huge perk

Southwest has a very limited-time promotion where Rapid Rewards members who take a single round-trip flight can earn a Companion Pass. It shared the details of the promotion on its website:

Here is how to receive your Promotional Companion Pass: 1. Register now, then purchase one round trip or two one-way flights by 3/27/24. 2. Travel by 5/22/24. 3. Companion flies free with you 8/5-10/2/2024.

The offer does not apply to already booked flights. But since Southwest allows passengers to cancel their flights and receive credit, it's worth it for existing ticketholders to see if it's cost-effective to cancel and rebook their tickets.

There is a limited amount of fine print, which Southwest customers should be aware of.

"Not valid on flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points. Does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way. Must include Rapid Rewards number during booking. Limited time. Restrictions apply. Qualifying flight(s) must be flown by the same member," the airline said.

Anyone who earns the short-term Companion Pass can still change their companion up to three times.