Obituary: John Frederick ‘Jack’ Blocker

After a full century of a life well lived, John Frederick “Jack” Blocker peacefully passed away in his sleep on March 12, 2024. Jack was born in Bensalem (Bucks County), Pennsylvania, to Frederick “Fritz” and Isabella Morrison Blocker.

An only child, Jack lost his father in a train accident as a young teen during the Great Depression. To help support his mother, Jack worked part-time jobs, in addition to attending school. From an early age, Jack was fascinated with airplanes and dreamed of being a pilot. During high school, Jack met the love of his life, Martha Lydia Copeland. With World War II raging, Jack knew he was heading to war after graduation. He wanted to serve as a pilot, and knew his best chance was to enlist. Within a short period of time, Jack graduated, proposed, enlisted and was married to his high school sweetheart. Once in the service, he was assigned to the Army Air Corps and began flight school. He began his training in Stearman biplanes, the iconic aircraft which were later used for crop dusting. Jack graduated through the various planes, to pilot of the B-26, and ultimately served as co-pilot of the B-29 bomber. Once he graduated from training, Jack received orders to ship out for Saipan. By the grace of God, the war ended the morning he was beginning his journey to Asia. He served the rest of his enlistment in Florida, and was honorably discharged as a Second Lieutenant. Jack told many epic stories, including some close calls. He always attributed his safety to God, as over 70 percent of WWII pilots were killed, many while still in training.

After the military, Jack and Martha returned to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where Jack began work as an installer for Mountain Bell. He learned quickly, rose through the ranks, and eventually worked as an engineer. Jack and Martha became devout Christians, and throughout their lives continued to cultivate and deepen their faith. In 1947, they welcomed their son, Doug Blocker. In 1974, Mountain Bell transferred Jack to Prescott. They became very active at First Baptist Church, now known as Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Their devotion to faith was the foundation of their activities. By their example, the two led generations of their family, as well as friends to do the same.

Jack enjoyed his passion for piloting over the years, having owned several airplanes. He eventually retired his wings, and began building radio-controlled airplanes, model railroads, and small airplane models well into his late nineties. In 1994, Jack retired from Mountain Bell, and the couple moved to Sun City for a period of time. They ultimately returned to Prescott to be close to family. They enjoyed a full life here with family and friends.

In 2019, Jack was able to fly in an original Stearman trainer again. The owners put the stick in for him and he was able to fly his old trainer for a bit. It was truly a high point for him!

After 77 years of marriage, Jack was preceded in death by Martha in February of 2020. Nanny and Poppy will always be cherished, and it is truly a blessing to have been loved by them.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Ruth Blocker; grandchildren Michele Blocker, JD and Lori Blocker; great-grandson, Trenton and his wife, Susie Blocker; great-granddaughters Aubrey, Shelby and Ashley Blocker; and great-great-grandchildren Haley and Jacob.

Jack will be laid to rest with the honor of a military ceremony at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ, 85351, on Friday, April 5, 2024. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with the graveside service following at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Poppy’s name to Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott, AZ, 86303.

