Obituary: Bernice Pearl Larson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dallin Kimble named Prescott city manager CAFMA, police join forces to bring neighborhood addresses to ‘light’ Chino Valley moving ahead with Perkinsville project; Earth Resources gets contract to extend water, sewer Verde River Headwaters State Park moves closer to reality; sale of Del Rio Springs land closes Yavapai College Chino Valley Center celebrates 20 years YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Bernice Pearl Larson

Bernice Pearl Larson (nee: Guderian). (Courtesy)

Bernice Pearl Larson (nee: Guderian). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 26, 2024 6:52 p.m.

Bernice Pearl Larson (nee: Guderian) of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 20, 2024, at Alta Vista Senior Living Community, in Prescott, Arizona. Bernice was born in 1926 on the family farm in Greenbush Township, outside of Princeton, Minnesota, to Fred and Emma Guderian.

She left the family farm and headed to Minneapolis where her independent spirit drove her to get a job as a bookkeeper and to buy her own home. That same spirit of independence and adventure continued through her life as she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1957, becoming a WAVE and serving with distinction until her retirement in 1979.

She married her husband, Robert "Lou" Larson in 1965, and they spent many years enjoying each other's company, traveling, and bowling. She and Lou escaped the Minnesota winters and moved to Prescott Valley in the early 1980s, and greatly enjoyed their (mostly) snow-free years together with their pets, in their new state. She had a strong belief in her Lutheran faith and was a member of American Lutheran Church, in Prescott.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lou; sister, Mae; brother, Clarence; and great friends, Bob and Rita Caldwell. She is survived by her brothers John and Marvin, and many other relatives and friends, including stepson Brian and stepdaughter Ann; nieces Brenda, Celeste, Denise and Lynda; nephew David; and grandchildren Regina, Turner and Alyson.

The family wishes to thank her longtime Guardian Angel Cheryle Larson (unrelated), as well as the staff at Alta Vista Senior Living Community and Arizona Life Hospice for their care and support.

A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 1:00 p.m. (MST) at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301, with livestream available on the website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: