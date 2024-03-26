Obituary: Bernice Pearl Larson

Bernice Pearl Larson (nee: Guderian) of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 20, 2024, at Alta Vista Senior Living Community, in Prescott, Arizona. Bernice was born in 1926 on the family farm in Greenbush Township, outside of Princeton, Minnesota, to Fred and Emma Guderian.

She left the family farm and headed to Minneapolis where her independent spirit drove her to get a job as a bookkeeper and to buy her own home. That same spirit of independence and adventure continued through her life as she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1957, becoming a WAVE and serving with distinction until her retirement in 1979.

She married her husband, Robert "Lou" Larson in 1965, and they spent many years enjoying each other's company, traveling, and bowling. She and Lou escaped the Minnesota winters and moved to Prescott Valley in the early 1980s, and greatly enjoyed their (mostly) snow-free years together with their pets, in their new state. She had a strong belief in her Lutheran faith and was a member of American Lutheran Church, in Prescott.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lou; sister, Mae; brother, Clarence; and great friends, Bob and Rita Caldwell. She is survived by her brothers John and Marvin, and many other relatives and friends, including stepson Brian and stepdaughter Ann; nieces Brenda, Celeste, Denise and Lynda; nephew David; and grandchildren Regina, Turner and Alyson.

The family wishes to thank her longtime Guardian Angel Cheryle Larson (unrelated), as well as the staff at Alta Vista Senior Living Community and Arizona Life Hospice for their care and support.

A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 1:00 p.m. (MST) at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301, with livestream available on the website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Information provided by the family.