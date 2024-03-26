Mercedes' most notorious gas guzzler is evolving towards efficiency

Fuel economy is usually not the first thing people think about when buying one of Mercedes-Benz's (DDAIF) fabled G-Class 4x4s, but considering that a standard 2024 G550 gets an abysmal EPA rated 13 miles to the gallon in the city and 16 miles on the highway — things have to change.

The biggest change for the all-new Mercedes G-Wagon is under the hood. New for the boxy beast for 2025 is a choice of mild hybrid powertrains that generate more power than the inefficient engines they replace. Customers who opt for the G550 will get a turbocharged 3-liter inline-six cylinder pumping out 443 horsepower, while those opting for the hot G63 can get a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 577 horsepower.

Both engines get Mercedes' own 48-volt hybrid system, but the luxury brand says that an all-electric G-Wagon is also in the works.

Outside, the changes are not very noticeable unless you look very close. The G550 gets a new, revised chrome grille and subtle tweaks to the bumpers for better aerodynamics. The G63 AMG, on the other hand, gets slightly tweaked styling on the inside and outside, but still maintains the signature mean look of past models.

For those who take their boxy Benzes beyond city streets and shopping mall parking lots, the new G-Wagon has a few off-road gadgets and gizmos for the adventurers.

New for 2025 is something that Mercedes calls the "Off-Road cockpit," a piece of software that spans the large touchscreen displays that shows data and functions such as vehicle positioning, compass, altitude, steering angle, tire pressure and temperature, and differential lock status. Additionally, a new function called "Transparent Hood," uses cameras that point down through the engine bay to see potential obstacles below the front wheels.

With the off-road kit, Mercedes claims that the new G-Wagon is able to climb hills with up to 100% grade incline and ford through 27.6 inches of water — if you dare to take that shortcut to the grocers.

Mercedes says that the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will hit dealer lots during the second half of 2024.

